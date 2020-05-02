It was half a century ago, but the image stands out like it was yesterday.
It was a week of decision that altered my life’s course in many ways, offered opportunities to grow, took me away from loved ones and thrust me reluctantly into a military experience that millions of other young men knew.
My final college semester saw the draft board breathing down my neck as the 2-S deferment was about to expire. With a lottery number a meager 113, the Army was looking at me eagerly and asked me to visit their medical facilities at Fort Jackson to see how fit I was for service. Apparently I was fit enough.
I went back to my dormitory at the University of South Carolina and told friends that I didn’t want to be inducted in the Army. What were my alternatives? There were mutterings about National Guard and Army Reserve slots already being filled. I didn’t see myself as a Marine. Joining the Air Force was a four-year commitment. I had never considered being a swabby aboard a Navy vessel which also carried with it a four-year tour.
That’s when Dave, who lived two doors down the hall, mentioned the Navy Reserve. This barrel-chested fellow with a deep voice was a Reservist and had already served his time on active duty.
“You only have two years of active duty,” he said, “and that doesn’t start until a year after you sign up. And there is a place to sign up right next to campus.”
All of this – pre-induction Army physical and dormitory talk – occurred on Monday. Tuesday morning I walked to the Navy Reserve Training Center in Columbia, just a few blocks away on Pickens Street.
Entering the white, stucco building, I was greeted by a man in a tan uniform. I explained my situation and that I had heard about the Navy Reserve and might be interested. The Army, I told him, was not for me.
He inquired about my studies, graduation date and major. Graduation next month. Major journalism.
He asked if I would be interested in becoming an officer. No thank you.
He explained the requirements of serving in the Navy Reserve. Two weeks of boot camp and two weeks on a ship. A year of weekly meetings. Two years of active duty. Three years inactive duty.
This was in the days before computers made paperwork a breeze. There were forms to fill out on a typewriter – in triplicate. There were lots of forms. There were uniforms and equipment to get together. The man, who I had learned by this time was a chief, told me to return on Friday morning to sign up.
Back at the dorm, I was somewhat relieved that escaping the Army was a distinct probability. Since I had not yet signed anything, there was not yet a commitment to the Navy Reserve. Perhaps the war in Vietnam would end before Friday, and I could just go about my dream of being a newspaper sportswriter.
When I woke up on Friday, May 8, 1970, the Vietnam War was still being fought. The draft was still taking young men and a wave of soon-to-be college graduates was preparing to go into service.
I walked down to the white stucco building on Pickens Street, found the chief and sat in front of his desk. All of the paperwork was prepared. He explained what they meant and offered a pen to sign on the dotted line.
With copies of the forms in my hand, I walked down a corridor behind him to a supply room where he doled out the uniforms, shoes, caps, a pea coat and duffel bag. This apparel would be my wardrobe for boot camp, weekly meetings and two years of active duty.
Back at the dorm, Dave greeted me as a fellow swabby. I called home to announce to my mother that I had joined the Navy Reserve.
“But you get car sick,” she said. “What are you going to do in the Navy?”
“I would rather be seasick for two years than be shot at in a rice paddy,” I told her.
Three days later I was back at the Reserve Center, this time in a white Navy uniform with a single black stripe on my sleeve. I was a seaman recruit attending my first meeting, and I knew nothing about the Navy. That was remedied during the next three years.
That was 50 years ago. Partly because of that week, I became the person I am today. Without that I might not have met my wife. I might not have met one of my best friends. I might not have lived in Aiken most of my adult life. I might not have had the vocation I chose.
The trajectory of one’s life can be changed by something as seemingly insignificant as signing a name on the dotted line.