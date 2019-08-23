Shingles come in all colors, and they belong on a roof.
There are black ones, brown ones, red ones, green ones. And there are those which are not often mentioned, but which deserve a good deal of attention.
It’s been a long couple of weeks for my wife, and it has nothing to do with our roof. Two weeks ago she developed a pain in her lower back.
At first we attributed it to her contortionist activities while painting the nooks and crannies of our remodeled bathroom. One comes to a certain age when twisting into unusual positions can cause strains in long-forgotten muscles.
The pain persisted, and she realized that it was not muscle related, but went much deeper. As Saturday turned into Sunday, the discomfort was more pronounced, but we decided to take a planned trip to Charleston anyway. It was the 50th anniversary celebration for Denny and Barb, longtime friends who now make their home at Folly Beach.
We scheduled an overnight stay with Bob and Beth, great friends from Charleston, who welcomed us after the anniversary party. But Mary Lou’s discomfort became more acute as the night progressed. With Monday morning’s dawning, it was clear that a trip to an urgent care facility was in order.
An X-ray ruled out a kidney stone which I thought might be the problem. An intestinal issue was determined to be cause of the discomfort, and she was treated for that. The doctor also told us it was not advisable to drive back to Aiken in her situation, so we stayed another night. The pain continued, however, and Tuesday saw us making a return visit to urgent care.
A CT scan was ordered at a facility in North Charleston, and with just two hours to drive from there, we decided to make a break for home. The scan provided no clue about the pain, and Mary Lou paid a visit to our family doctor who noted that some kidney stones do not show up on X-rays. An appointment with a urologist was needed, and that would not occur until the following Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the pain in Mary Lou’s back persisted. One thing about my wife – she is tough. She delivered three babies, the last two using the Lamaze method. And she has endured being my wife for nearly 50 years. That alone shows her ability to stand pain.
On Sunday with pain medication gone, we paid a visit to the Aiken Regional Emergency Room. One thing that began occurring shortly after the arrival of Mary Lou’s back pain were red bumps on her tummy. Since our Charleston outing had been at a dock near a marsh, we chalked it up to insect bites.
The bites, however, became more pronounced as the week went along. While in the ER after undergoing blood tests and another CT scan, the nurse was shown the “bites” and asked if there might be a connection. Both the nurse and the doctor immediately diagnosed Mary Lou with a case of shingles.
Shingles, as we have learned, is a painful disease that can erupt in people who have had chickenpox. It can attack the torso or other parts of the body, including the head and face. While many diseases run their course in a specified time, not so with shingles. The pain might last for days, weeks or even months.
After discovering the cause of Mary Lou’s symptoms, we found that at least two women at our church had recently become victims of the disease. We have been told of many others who have had the illness and can vouch for its debilitating effects. Close friends have a daughter in her 20s who was diagnosed with shingles last week. The pain is overwhelming at times and all thoughts of leading a normal life are put on hold.
We had seen signs in our pharmacy about the shingles vaccine. Others had told us that it is advisable to get it. But we procrastinated, and now my wife is suffering from a painful malady. After her diagnosis, I got the first of the two vaccinations for the disease. In two months I will follow up with the second one.
This is a disease you do not want to play the waiting game with. It is said that one of every three people who contracted chickenpox will eventually get shingles. Don’t assume that you are among those who won’t contract it.
If you are in an age group most susceptible to this disease, get the vaccine and keep shingles where they belong – on the roof.