“Sesame Street” is celebrating its golden anniversary this year, and two generations of Americans have their favorite memories from that TV show.
Through “Sesame Street,” we learned that educational television could combine entertainment and learning. During their childhood, our daughters sat in front of the TV many mornings and were enthralled by the colorful characters, the snappy tunes and the simple lessons.
When our first VHS recorder was connected to the TV, we recorded several tapes of “Sesame Street” so the girls could watch at their leisure. They were no longer restricted to the broadcast times. It was a godsend for tired parents to be able to have time to rest while the show played.
Adults who grew up with “Sesame Street” have their favorite characters locked in memories from long ago.
For some it is Cookie Monster, who, like many of us, just loves to gobble down those crispy treats. Others like Big Bird whose yellowness is overwhelming. Kermit the Frog has always been a hit. The favorite for some is Elmo, while others favor Mr. Snuffleupagus or The Count. As the years add up, I find that I’m able to readily identify with Oscar the Grouch.
But it was two other characters who first grabbed my attention long before there were little girls dancing their way through the house to “… can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street?” The first time that I became aware of this children’s show and its cast was during my Naval service.
No, “Sesame Street” was not shown on the ship, although many of my shipmates would have enjoyed it. But a couple of its characters became well known throughout the USS Blakely (DE 1072) in the winter of 1972-73.
Prior to deployment to the waters off Vietnam in late 1972, the ship’s executive officer (XO) asked if I would be interested in doing a closed-circuit TV newscast for the ship’s crew during our time away from Charleston. He was aware of my journalism degree and my one year of experience as a newspaper reporter.
There would be no more watch duty if I agreed. That meant no more four-hour duty periods twice a day sitting in front of a radar screen and watching for green blips to appear. It meant not having my Ship’s Office job being interrupted. It meant getting a full night’s sleep without being awakened to go on watch.
The answer, “YES!!!” came out before XO could finish the question. However, I had no experience in front of a camera and no desire to be there. Walter Cronkite I was not. What to do?
Then came the defining moment of my Naval career. I paid a visit to an officer friend on board who was also a University of South Carolina grad. Sitting in his stateroom, I noticed two things that most U.S. Navy officers do not have in their possession. Puppets.
One was blue and furry. The other had a pointed head, a unibrow and a striped shirt. Their names for “Sesame Street” were Grover and Bert. At first sight, I realized the possibility of having these two puppets as the faces of the Blakely news show.
After discussing the idea with my friend, he gave his approval and asked if he could take part in the show. Each day I went to the radio room on board and was handed the teletype news of the day. Then my friend and I scoured the pages for items we thought would be interesting to the crew.
Together we wrote scripts, adding some shipboard humor at the conclusion of the shows. Then came showtime.
In a rarely-used room near the bridge, we set up the video camera, reel-to-reel recorder and black-and-white TV monitor. Using the compartment’s built-in desk, we created a small set to look like a newsroom.
It was time for the inaugural newscast. My friend read from the pages we had compiled while I handled the furry blue puppet. We gave the puppets new names – Tumwell and Farquar – with the puppet formerly known as Grover getting the lion’s share of the video time. He was Farquar and became an instant hit with those aboard who watched.
With cigar clenched tightly in his mouth, Farquar walked onto the set and greeted those who were watching on the ship’s closed-circuit TV system. He set the cigar into an ashtray made of lava that had been purchased in Hawaii and spoke his opening line, “Good evening. This is BLAK News and World Sports.”
The little blue puppet gave the news of the day during the three-month cruise – the latest on the Vietnam War peace talks, significant happenings at home and abroad, the deaths of two presidents, Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson, the passing of baseball great Roberto Clemente and scores from major sporting events.
Our shipboard “news” became more and more outrageous as fun was made of crew members, jokes were told about upcoming ports of call and the infamous Rumor Board was created. Especially in the military, rumors run rampant, and the Blakely Rumor Board was established to determine which rumors were “official” and which were not.
Twice each evening, the taped show was broadcast to the crew. Those on watch for the first run, got a chance to see it the second time around.
It was only at the conclusion of the cruise and a couple of years after my Navy service ended that Farquar came back into my life. That time, however, he was in the form of Grover on our living room TV screen delighting our first born on “Sesame Street.”
Happy 50th “Sesame Street.” Thanks for your contributions in my life.