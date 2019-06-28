Retirement is a goal not many people consider when they begin a career.
With the expectations of a new job, the learning curve to become a productive employee and the changing environment that is life in the 21st century, there are many immediate concerns. Looking two, three and four decades into the future is just not something most of us concern ourselves with.
Yet, retirement does happen for many, and this week two people who have been important in my life and the life of their organizations are realizing that goal.
Dr. Charmaine Wilson and David Boyd are saying their farewells this week and leaving a long list of accomplishments as they move on from the work-a-day world to one in which they have more control over their daily activities.
Charmaine (Dr. Wilson to her USC Aiken students) is bidding adieu to our local university after 28 years of educating young men and women in the Communication Department. Charmaine’s journey to Aiken was a long one that began in her home state of Montana, took her to Purdue University in Indiana and then to Washington state where she completed her formal education.
After following her husband, T.J. Voss, to Aiken, she showed up at the office door of Dr. Sandy Hochel at USC Aiken asking about potential positions. Before long that meeting provided Charmaine with a job that she relinquished only this week after 28 years with the university.
Most notable among her many accomplishments was working with Dr. Hochel and others to create the Communication Department which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
Dr. Wilson’s students are almost unanimous in their admiration of the professor/adviser/department chair/friend who helped them through their years in college and who cheered them on with each new job, promotion and personal triumph after school.
Charmaine has been a colleague/friend who always had a cheerful, encouraging word and who seemed to have as much time as was required when I knocked at her office door. Even when she said she was at her harried worst, Charmaine maintained a calm presence and even demeanor.
When fall comes with students and faculty returning to the campus, USC Aiken will miss one of its stellar personalities who has been an advocate for students and for the department.
David Boyd celebrates nearly 41 years of service to Evening Post Industries, beginning in Charleston and concluding his tenure as the IT guy with the Aiken Standard.
His knowledge of computers and their workings has seen the newspaper through many changes as the publishing industry has taken quantum leaps thanks to the rapid growth of technology.
For those who picture IT folks as geeks behind a desk pounding away on keyboards, they don’t know the extent of David’s efforts with the company. For sure, he knows how to deal with computers, write some code and make things operate properly in the server room.
But David has also been in the newspaper’s ceiling pulling cables as new machinery came on line. He helped with the installation of the computer-to-plate machine that allowed the newsroom to send a page image directly from an editor’s computer onto the metal plate that is placed on the printing press.
That piece of equipment has saved countless hours of production time and allowed deadlines to be extended so readers got the most up-to-date newspaper each morning.
When the Aiken Standard began a TV station several years ago and featured the airing of Friday night high school football games, David was one of the key team members who went to local stadiums to set up and broadcast the contests.
During power outages, David’s number was the first one called. Whether in the middle of a shift or in the middle of the night, he hurried down to the Rutland Drive office to ensure that the computer network remained viable and a printed paper came off the press.
When not wearing his IT hat, David has three other passions – his family, his observatory and his guitar. Married to Kathy, David is the loving father of a teenager, Robin. There is nothing in his life more important than those two.
An amateur astronomer, David built and operates for pleasure an observatory at Boyd Pond Park. (And, no, the park is not named for David. It is merely a coincidence that both share the same name.) There he puts on shows for anyone wanting to see and learn more about the heavens.
And he plays the guitar. David is a member of the contemporary band at First Presbyterian Church. For my family, his most important musical gig was performing at the wedding of our youngest daughter.
With a cheerful attitude, David has also helped out friends with their home computer problems. On more than one occasion he came to the rescue at our house to remedy some issue that had us baffled.
Once he even bit off more than he could chew – or was it the other way around? Our Lhasa apso Perri nipped David when he came over to check our computer. That punctuated the old saying that no good deed goes unpunished. Despite the bite, he completed his mission. That is David in a nutshell.
Both Charmaine and David have been loyal employees who went above and beyond the requirements of their jobs to better the lives of others around them. They were both a joy to work with and to be team members with.
With all their fine attributes, perhaps the one that I am proudest to claim is that they are both good friends. While retirement takes them away from the work world where I got to know them, hopefully the title of friend will continue for years to come.