“Remember the Maine” was a battle cry learned in history classes years ago. It referred to the 1898 sinking of the U.S. warship in Havana harbor, an event that helped propel us into the Spanish-American War.
“Remember Maine” is something our family will be saying while recalling a special vacation. A weeklong trip to Maine is something to savor. Sharing it with two grandchildren is a memory to cherish.
My wife and I took granddaughter Hadley, 13, and grandson Josh, 12, on a trip that we had planned for months. After all, who wouldn’t want to escape the Southern summer heat for a few days’ respite in the cool climes of the far Northeast?
In mid-July we left the Charlotte airport for Portland and a week to be filled with seafood, adventures and a landscape different from our norm.
After a lobster roll dinner and a night in our motel, we drove to the city’s waterfront and took a 20-minute ferry ride to Peaks Island. It was there that Mary Lou and I learned a painful lesson – if you haven’t ridden a bicycle in 40 years, taking a two-hour ride up and down hills can be daunting.
We rented bikes from Brad and Wyatt’s Bike Shop and thrilled at coasting downhill, but labored when it came time to ascend. While the kids didn’t have any problems, the impact of our ride was felt the next day by long-dormant muscles.
The four of us wheeled around the isle’s 4-mile perimeter on Seashore Avenue stopping at some of the noted landmarks, including Sandy Beach. As the name implies it is the one “beach” on Peaks Island that has sand. An expanse of only a couple of hundred feet, it would be an afterthought on the South Carolina coast – not much bigger than a sandbar. But it was a major destination for those who lived and visited the island.
There were other surfside places filled with rocky outcroppings and areas where eider ducks floated on calm, cool water. While other bicyclists, golf carts and occasional cars and trucks passed us, the road was open and inviting.
Following a leisurely lunch at Cockeyed Gull, we returned on the ferry and went a few miles north to Freeport, home of the anchor facility of L.L. Bean. There the Bean stores and more than a dozen other outlets beckoned to shoppers who put their purchases in cars with license plates from around the country.
The following day took us to Boothbay Harbor, a little more than an hour from Freeport. In hopes of showing Hadley and Josh some of the glories of nature, we booked a whale and puffin watching cruise.
There we relearned that on an adventure trip, things don’t always go as planned. As on a similar cruise a dozen years ago, we were disappointed not to see a single whale. There were views of sunfish, a few tuna and a porpoise or two, but none of the giant mammals that we had hoped to enjoy.
While we did see colorful puffins on East Egg Rock, the final tally for our cruise came to about $25 for each of those birds we saw.
With Josh complaining of swimmer’s ear, a malady he had previously encountered, we paid a visit to a Boothbay Harbor urgent care facility. The speedy service there at the end of the day resulted in a prescription for ear drops and a drive to the pharmacy to get relief for our grandson. (Note to those who might be taking grandchildren on a trip: Remember to take their medical insurance cards with you.)
Then it was north to Acadia National Park and a delicious meal at Jordan Pond Restaurant. Their popovers with Maine strawberry jam were wonderful, and the lobster roll was – well it was a lobster roll, do I need to say more?
The following morning after a substantial breakfast, we took the Park Loop Road and the scenic route that took us to Cadillac Mountain, as well as many other sights. It is atop Cadillac that most days of the year the sun’s first rays strike the United States. Below lies Bar Harbor and much of Mount Desert Island.
A few years back when I turned 65, I purchased a Senior Pass from the U.S. Park Service. It is a lifetime pass that allows the owner and those with him free entrance into federal parks. That saved us $30 – more than the cost of the previous night’s lobster roll.
All of those things and more are what will help me to “Remember Maine.”