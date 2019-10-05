Who are those kids?
One was a cute gal with long, straight blond hair the color of sunshine and sparkling eyes that mirrored the sky. The other was a guy with dark hair and glasses, clean shaven with sideburns that were the fashion of the day. But they were so young. So young. Who are those kids?
The black and white photo gave an indication that this picture had some age to it. But the memories of the moment were as clear as this morning’s breakfast. This was my wife and I while we were engaged back in 1971.
I was a reporter at The Augusta Chronicle and took my fiancée to meet coworkers and show her the place where I spent eight hours a day, five days each week. Mary Lou was introduced to Managing Editor Bob Brown, City Editor Phil Scroggs and many others who were there.
Jimmy Watkins, one of the newspaper’s photographers, offered to take the photo. We got next to each other in the newsroom and posed. Several days later he came to me with the finished product, an 8 and 1/2" by 11" glossy picture.
The photo has never been framed but has been part of picture albums over the years and was later relegated to a wicker basket that resides on a closet shelf in our office. In searching for some other pictures, my wife took down the basket and pulled out the image that raised the question, “Who are those kids?”
Mary Lou was about to graduate from Winthrop, and I already had my diploma from USC (I still can’t call it U of SC), but we look to be such babies. We were a year away from a wedding and three years shy of becoming parents, but we looked to be mere children ourselves.
In the photo she is in front of me and off to one side. My left arm is around her left shoulder, right hand on her arm. The eye immediately turns to the focal point – her smile – a bright, happy look on her face that hasn’t been dimmed by the intervening years.
Somewhere, as I look into the mirror today, the kid who wore that brown shirt still resides. And with Mary Lou, too, the beautiful, young bride-to-be remains.
The years have added to the image in the photograph. After raising three children and welcoming seven grandkids into the world, we are no longer the same as we were all those years ago. Wrinkles have been added. Hairstyles have changed – some by design (hers) and some by genetics and age (mine).
We thought we were grownups then. After all, I had a car, a job and a fiancée. She was ready to graduate and had her first teaching position waiting for her. That qualified us for adulthood? We thought so.
Life, however, has a way of teaching us from Day 1 to Day Last. The two kids in that photo didn’t know how much they were going to learn. Of course, nothing could have prepared them for that except time and experience.
In my role today as a college instructor, I find myself looking at the students and thinking that these are just kids. But like Mary Lou and me all those years ago, these are young adults who are working to make their way in a world they only partly understand.
The picture is evidence enough to let me know that the students in my classes today will make it one way or another. There will surely be disappointments and triumphs. There will be times of perfect clarity and others of absolute uncertainty. Bright days will be followed by darker ones that will be chased away by brighter ones.
The youth of today are the future of tomorrow and the old folks in a time far away. They will one day gaze upon old photos and wonder the same thing as I. Who are those kids?