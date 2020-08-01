Walking out of church on March 15, I had no idea it would be months until I could return.
Tomorrow marks the first day our congregation will be able to be together since closures of many houses of worship back in March. It is something that has been missing in our lives for the past four months.
Fortunately we have been able to keep in touch through daily devotionals provided by one of our pastors, the Rev. Butch Blackwell. We’ve also had weekly services from our senior pastor, Dr. Tim McClendon, that have been accessible online. Those services have been invaluable, as a regular part of our Sundays has been tossed into turmoil because of the pandemic.
A few weeks back, the scripture seemed to speak directly to me. It was the parable of the sower, a story that appears in Matthew, Mark and Luke. It was personal because that is the story that our Honduras mission group performed in a skit on our trip in early March.
During our week in the country, we traveled to a number of small villages and provided health clinics for the school children. After teaching them about hand washing, providing them with a deworming pill and working on their oral health, we performed the skit.
With a sheet pulled over my head and shoulders, I played the part of Jesus (certainly something no Hollywood director would have allowed) and acted out the story as fellow mission partner Steve Saltzman read the parable in Spanish.
Others on the team had parts as well – birds to eat the grain thrown on the rocks, the sun to illustrate seeds thrown on scorching, shallow soil, thorns to demonstrate the ones tossed amid the weeds. We also engaged the help of some of the children who thoroughly enjoyed pecking at the invisible seeds on their schoolroom floor, pretending to be quick-growing plants that withered in the heat and acting as thorns to squeeze out the young plants from the seeds.
Then, of course, there were the seeds that fell on good soil and produced an abundance of grain. The story concluded with Steve asking the children in Spanish how they wanted to live their lives, with the happy reply being like the seeds that fell on good earth.
As Dr. McClendon read the parable during the recorded church service those Sundays ago, it felt that I was back in one of the Honduras schools with the children listening. There we were, eight South Carolinians who spoke limited (very limited) Spanish, trying to spread the word of God to children in their classrooms.
Fortunately we did have some bilingual assistance with ministry team members who were Honduran. Whatever words were not adequately conveyed by our team could be translated by the native speakers who were there to work with us.
As often happens in mission work, those being sent to help out often get more from the trip than they give. I felt like the seed that fell on the good soil, with the youngsters we dealt with and their adult leaders giving me much more than I provided them. Since I did land on such good soil, if I do not reap a harvest of 20, 40 or 60 times more, there is no one to blame but myself.
Then I thought further that the story is not so much about the seeds as it is about the soil. What kind of soil are we? Do we live our lives like the rocky soil, hiding behind a hard veneer and not allowing others in? Or are we like the shallow soil that helps others – but only for awhile? Do we make a showing of help, then abandon those who seek our assistance? Perhaps we are like the soil filled with thorns, bent on sowing chaos among others.
Hopefully we are more akin to the good soil with a willingness to help others grow in their life’s journey. Do we provide an environment where those we mentor can thrive, perhaps even exceeding our expectations and abilities?
It has been said that we reap what we sow. To do that, however, we need the help of good soil – something we all can provide.