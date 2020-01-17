Once upon a time in a town called Aiken, there were no nail shops.
As a youngster, I would have thought a nail shop was a hardware store where one could get any type of the steel implements hammered into wood. We had those stores downtown, among them Laurel Hardware and Franzblau’s Hardware which stood side by side on Richland Avenue.
Anyone wanting a particular nail, screw, bolt or nut simply had to announce the desired piece of hardware, and the owners went immediately to the right spot in what seemed to many customers an untidy conglomeration of items. Shoppers always went home with the right items.
But nail shops where one could get a mani-pedi? They were not only unheard of, to most of us they were unthought of. Who would spend money to have someone else trim fingernails and toenails when a 10-cent clipper could do the job nicely?
Today, however, there are nail shops in abundance. Every small strip center seems to have its own shop with its own clientele. Apparently the need is there, because they are plentiful and they seem to stay in business.
Once upon a time in a town called Aiken, there were few places to dine out. Mothers cooked dinner served promptly at 6, and the whole family sat down at the table for the evening meal. Lunch was a ham sandwich in a brown paper sack or in a metal lunch box complete with thermos to keep the morning coffee just above room temperature by the time it was consumed.
Eating out was a rare treat and for those who lived in Aiken, it usually meant a trip to Augusta. The available fare in our city was paltry by today’s standards.
Today one can barely turn around without seeing a place to eat. There are restaurants that serve breakfast, some that serve lunch, others whose specialty is dinner – and there are some that offer all three. On Whiskey Road alone, I came up with more than two dozen restaurants between Boardman and Powderhouse roads. And that did not include the shops that specialize in ice cream or doughnuts or the under-construction Taco Bell.
Anyone who can’t find a gastronomic offering to their liking is mighty picky or has severe food allergies.
Once upon a time in a town called Aiken, traffic was a word that described other places. New York City had traffic. Los Angeles had traffic. Aiken did not have traffic.
Today if we want to drive on the Southside, we plan our trips to avoid certain times of day when the cars and trucks make any journey an ordeal. Driving south on Whiskey Road during weekdays one is struck by the sheer number of vehicles on the street. As far as one can see, traffic fills four lanes making a trip in either direction a daunting experience. Throw in construction at the Daugherty-Whiskey intersection and Aiken drivers find a new definition for the word “SLOW.”
Once upon a time in a town called Aiken, many stores closed on Wednesday afternoon and most were not open at all on Sundays. Business owners and their employees took Hump Day afternoon off to relax or take care of business themselves. Because of the state’s blue laws at the time, virtually all businesses kept their doors shut on Sunday. Even grocery stores were locked up tight on the first day of the week.
Today it is rare to find stores closed on Sundays. The hours may be shortened somewhat, but the doors are open and the cash registers are ready to accept payment for purchases. Sunday is no longer a day set apart, it’s a day for business as usual.
Once upon a time in a town called Aiken, kids took field trips to interesting places. We went to Coble Dairy that was located on Whiskey Road. We saw the cows in the pastures, we watched them getting connected to milking machines and saw the white liquid stream through transparent tubes. At the end of the tour we got a half pint of chocolate milk.
We visited the Coca-Cola plant on York Street and watched how our favorite carbonated elixir was produced. We went to the fire station on Park Avenue and saw how the firefighters lived and worked. We watched them go down their shiny, brass pole to the street level below. We went to the Savannah River Plant and had a tour of some of the buildings there.
Today kids go on interesting field trips, but not to the dairy. It closed decades ago. And not to the Coca-Cola plant. It stopped filling bottles of soft drinks and was sold to the county government. It is now part of the county’s emergency services. And public school students probably don’t get to take class trips to the Savannah River Site. The security for such an occasion in today’s world would be unthinkable for tours by high schoolers around the county.
Once upon a time in a town called Aiken, things were different. Not that they were better or worse than today – just different. Change has happened and will continue.
Once upon a future time in a town called Aiken, someone may read about the Aiken of 2020 and think of that as the good old days.