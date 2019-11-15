He posed elegantly – back straight, head held high, antlers pointed skyward. But surely there was a tear in his eyes.
The buck had a small, stately rack on his head, but it was something at his feet that made the scene noteworthy. Not that a buck by itself doesn’t cause one to take notice. Lying at its feet was a doe apparently struck dead by a vehicle along Hitchcock Parkway on Monday morning.
Had this been a scene from a Disney movie, the buck would have had the voice of Justin Timberlake and would have spoken about the loss of the great love in his life. Squirrels, raccoons and a shy fox would have appeared from the tall grass and showed compassion for a loss in their local animal community.
But there were no other creatures along the busy highway at 6:50 a.m., just a steady stream of cars carrying kids to school and adults to work. Some of the drivers heading west in the morning light might not have even noticed the scene, but it caught my eye. Headed to a morning workout at USC Aiken, I had just started up the hill past Varden Drive when I saw him
It is a startling sight to see a buck at any time as they prefer their reclusive ways. But standing soldier-still just 3 yards from the asphalt, this proud animal appeared to be in mourning over the sudden loss of a partner.
The deer hunters among us recognize that this time of year is the rut for the local whitetail deer population. The females go into estrus, and the bucks are not quite themselves as they pursue potential mates. That is probably what happened that morning earlier this week with male going after female.
With their biological drive of reproduction taking over, they may have tried to race across the highway without a thought of traffic when tragedy struck.
Ninety minutes later, I retraced my path toward home and passed by the unfortunate doe lying in the grass not far from the road. Her head being twisted at an unusual angle did not lessen the beauty of the graceful animal. The buck was nowhere to be seen.
Perhaps he had gone to mourn his loss in solitude in the nearby woods. Maybe he was already looking for another doe to follow. The rut doesn’t last forever, and the survival of the species must be maintained.
Regardless of where the buck went and what transpired moments before my car passed by, it is the image of the buck standing over – almost as if guarding – the doe that will stick with me.
We see deer often on our street in Aiken Estates. They follow an unpaved pathway in the woods behind the house, traipse across the street or head north toward Hitchcock Woods. There are times they look for something to munch on in my wife’s perennial garden out front, leaving unmistakable prints in the soil and not-so-neatly trimmed plants.
While some folks may see the deer as menacing pests, we view them as magnificent creatures that grace our lives with their presence. If the price of a few flowers is what it costs to have them around, we are more than happy to pay.
After all, these animals join the squirrels and numerous varieties of birds as welcome inhabitants of the area. Recently I saw a fox making its way through the yard next door, and just two mornings later another as I drove in the neighborhood to an early-morning class. Raccoons, possums, armadillos and coyotes are other mammals that have been spotted nearby.
It is understood that a separation needs to be maintained between these wild animals and humans, but it is nice to be able to have a veritable zoo pass by the house from time to time. Not knowing when they will walk by makes their appearance all the more special.
Sometimes, however, it is inevitable that a deer and a car will have their paths meet. One hundred pounds of flesh and bone stand little chance against a ton of metal and glass traveling at 45 mph. And that brings us back to a lonely buck standing by the road, wondering why his chosen one is no longer moving.
In spite of this single death, life tenaciously persists. The buck, undoubtedly, has found another mate. In the spring she will drop a fawn – perhaps two – to not only replace the dead doe, but to add to the population of the local herd.
In the end, life wins.