“Happy birthday to you,
Happy birthday to you,
Happy birthday dear (ADD THE NAME),
Happy birthday to you.”
You know the tune. Almost everyone knows the tune. According to some, it is the most widely recognized song in the English language.
Whenever it is announced at a gathering that today is the birthday of someone in attendance, the group will automatically take up the song. And sing it with gusto.
There are celebrations of all types throughout the year. We party on New Year’s Day, we celebrate love on Valentine’s Day and toast the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. On the Fourth of July we wave flags, we dress up on Halloween, feast on Thanksgiving and exchange gifts at Christmas.
But there is one day of the year that is an individual celebration meant just for you – the birthday. While the other holidays are shared events, the birthday is as individual as the person celebrating it and being celebrated.
Some families make a big to-do over the day, while others let it pass silently. They prefer not to be reminded of the passage of time and the addition by one to their age. I prefer to think of each birthday as a milestone and another 365 days worth of experience in this event called life.
Tomorrow, Sunday, July 26, I will celebrate the birthday of the one I care about the most, my wife Mary Lou. We met just a week or two after her 20th birthday. I have cherished each of her birthdays since then. Tomorrow will be one of the big birthdays – one marked with a zero at the end. That means that not only has she passed an annual milestone, she has also completed another decade.
The past year has been an eventful one for Mary Lou. She weathered a painful bout with shingles. We had a wonderful week with the family for Christmas at the beach. We visited children and grandchildren. There was a memorable day at Eudora Farms and an ostrich assault that is still laughed about.
For the past four months we have mostly stayed at home, but even that has provided cause for celebration. We did lots of yard work and cleared out areas that would have been untouched otherwise. She’s worked in her flower beds, bringing loads of color to the homestead, and ordered a pallet of grass sod that we labored to get in place. Fortunately, most of that work was done in spring when the mild temperatures allowed for lots of outside opportunities.
The past decade has brought a lot in her life as well. Our youngest daughter was married. Three grandchildren were added to our clan. We moved into a new house. She and I went on a mission trip to Kenya together.
We traveled to the Northwest and viewed Mount Rainier. We went on two cruises to Alaska and saw Denali, had a cruise from Canada to Florida, another cruise from England to New York and another around the British Isles. We’ve been to the Eiffel Tower and the Tower of London. We’ve crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Abbey Road. We’ve been to Stonehenge and picked up stones on the rocky shores of Washington state.
We have watched our daughters and their families move away and enjoyed visiting them in places new to us. Some of our grandchildren have grown from mere sprouts to full-grown trees in the matter of 10 years, and the others are well on their way.
Within the last decade, she retired from her teaching career of more than 40 years and discovered that she doesn’t miss arising at 5:45 a.m. to begin her day or having her time dictated by the ringing of a school bell.
It’s been a magical year and decade for my wife, and we find that life isn’t just about getting older, it’s about cherishing every day that we are given. Even during a pandemic and social isolation, life is good.
Happy birthday Mary Lou!