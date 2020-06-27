There are lists of all types. There are shopping lists and to-do lists. There are packing list, lists of places to see and bucket lists of things we want to do.
It doesn’t take long when online to find someone’s list of the top ________ (You fill in the blank.) The top 20 baseball players of all-time, the 100 best college football games, the best movies, recipes and songs – if you can think of it, someone has probably created a list of their tops in any category.
But have you ever made a list for yourself? Maybe it’s a list of the best golf holes you have played or the best meals you have eaten or your favorite teachers. Perhaps you have listed the best friends you have had. It can be an interesting exercise.
Today I am joining the list club with the 20 most amazing places I’ve visited. Fasten your seat belts and get ready for a ride. Just remember that my idea of amazing and yours might be totally different.
20. ALCATRAZ: More than a prison, this island held lots of birds and flowers in the middle of San Francisco Bay. Add to that the cells that held some dangerous convicts, and this was an amazing place.
19. BREST, FRANCE: The western tip of France was a Navy destination. There I was able to make use of the French I learned at Aiken High School and get tasty pastries at some local patisseries.
18. SWAN ISLAND: This little-known speck of land in the middle of the Caribbean Sea was another Navy spot. It was there that the U.S. turned the islands over to the Republic of Honduras, an historic event – and I was there.
17. DEATH VALLEY: The outside temperature noted by the car thermometer read 122 degrees when we stopped at Badwater, the lowest place in this national park. An hour later we were atop Dante’s Peak looking down at Badwater. The 90-degree temperature seemed cool in comparison.
16. PANAMA CANAL: One of man’s great engineering feats, this construction marvel with its locks and mules definitely qualifies as amazing.
15. YUKON TERRITORY, CANADA: Dozens of green lakes, high mountain peaks and a dog-sled ride as well as tales of the gold rush are ample reasons that this makes the list.
14. GRAND CANYON: It’s more than a giant hole in the ground a couple of hundred miles long and a mile deep. It is an amazing sight, especially when waking early to watch the sun rise over the canyon’s rim.
13. ASBURY HILLS UNITED METHODIST CAMP: This is on the list of amazing places, because it is where I spent three summers in college and where I met my wife.
12. SCOTLAND: It’s the land of my ancestors. Highlands, lochs, kilts, haggis, bagpipes, tartans and a national hero with a name I take pride in – Wallace.
11. OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, WASHINGTON: From the snow piled high on Hurricane Ridge to rafting on the Sol Duc River to a cabin on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Kalaloch this is an amazing place for which a few lines of type cannot do justice.
10. ICELAND: The land of fire and ice is unlike any other place I’ve seen. Miles of lava fields, ice-covered mountains and geothermal features definitely qualify this as amazing.
9. EDISTO BEACH: This favorite South Carolina family beach is full of shark teeth and seashells for the curious beachcomber.
8. WASHINGTON, D.C.: Skip the political talk and just think about all the monuments and museums. They make this an amazing city to visit, with many of the sites free of charge.
7. NORWAY: My first visit there was in the Navy when our ship visited Stavanger. A cruise of a different type aboard a Princess liner, took us to Bergen and Flam. The mountains and fiords made this one of the most amazing places I’ve visited. I would love to go back and see the Northern Lights.
6. KENNEBEC RIVER, MAINE: White-water rafting was never on my bucket list, but this place made my amazing list after two raft rides, the second with a pair of grandchildren..
5. JUNEAU, ALASKA: The sight of humpback whales bubble-net feeding puts the Alaskan capital on the list.
4. MASAI MARA PARK, KENYA: Seeing wild animals in a National Geographic special is one thing, viewing them in a zoo is another, but being among those animals on a safari is beyond amazing.
3. LONDON: Lots to do and see, plenty of good food, much history, Abbey Road and getting used to riding on the wrong side of the road make this an interesting place. Having adventures that we still talk about with my wife and our friends Bob and Beth, puts this in the amazing category.
2. GLACIER NATIONAL PARK: At the time of our visit, my wife said it was the most beautiful place she had seen. I didn’t disagree with her then, and I haven’t found a more beautiful place since.
1. AIKEN: No matter where in the world I go, the best and most amazing place is always back where I started – Aiken. There’s no place like home.