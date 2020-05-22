The football game was deep in the second half with my Aiken High Hornets on their way to a 26-0 victory at L-B-C.
Seated among a gathering of classmates, I was as enthralled with my friends as I was with the game. We were in our junior year and were becoming well acquainted during the second of our three years at AHS. Then came the commotion.
“I lost THE dime!” moaned Pat (not her real name), a cute, popular girl who rode the same bus as I.
Two rows ahead people began looking down through the open spaces of the bleachers on the visitors’ side of the L-B-C stadium. I saw the distressed look on her face, and offered her a dime from the change in my pocket.
“No,” she said, “it was THE dime my father gave me.”
I didn’t understand, but I knew that this was an important piece of coinage for Pat. After all if losing a dime could bring a girl to tears, I had to do something more. Joining the others in our group, I peered past the wooden seats and footrests to the poorly-lit grass beneath the stands.
Others soon lost interest in Pat’s missing dime, but this was a girl I’d like to impress. My search continued until I spotted something shiny below.
“I think I see it,” I said while climbing past the steel braces holding up the bleachers.
Reaching the ground, I picked up the shiny piece of silver (back then dimes were made from silver) and returned it to a grateful Pat.
“Thank you, thank you,” she said breathlessly as I handed her the coin.
She quickly and carefully put it back in her wallet. After all, it was THE dime that her father had given her. At the time I didn’t get what she meant by THE dime. In later years when I matured and had daughters of my own, the meaning of THE dime became clear.
It was to be used if Pat ever found herself in a situation where she needed to make a phone call and get her dad to pick her up. It was an insurance policy and a sign of love. As long as she had THE dime, Pat knew her father and her father’s love were right there.
Back in those days there was an abundance of phone booths wherever businesses and stores could be found. Young girls like Pat did not have cellphones on which they could call for help. The thin dime with FDR’s likeness could be inserted in one of a pay phone’s three coin slots, resulting in a dial tone and a call. Then help, rescue or words of comfort appeared at the other end. A father’s love.
While thinking of Pat’s dime from 56 years ago – THE dime – I was reminded of a car ad that plays on TV today. A middle-aged man puts his new car through its paces in a deserted city at night. He rides empty streets, takes sharp corners, drives through a well-lit tunnel, checks his navigation system and pulls up in front of a house where a loud, late-night party is being held.
With throbbing music in the background, a teen girl climbs into the new vehicle, looks down at the floor and says, “Thanks Dad.”
His reply, “In the neighborhood” was all that he needed to say as they looked at one another and smiled. That was her insurance policy, her help in time of need, her dime.
How many of us have had people in our lives who gave us dimes for occasions when trouble arose? It might have been a coin – like THE dime for Pat – or just a tacit understanding that all we had to do was call, and they would come to our aid. There have been and still are people like that for me.
Perhaps a more important question is this: How many dimes have we handed out? Do we offer others the same generosity, care, commitment and love that has been given to us? Pat is a mother and a grandmother today, and I imagine that she has followed the path of her father and given THE dime to those she loves.
THE dime is a legacy of love.