The clock on the bookcase wasn’t working right. The second hand was spasming forward then back as if it didn’t have the energy to complete the motion to the next mark on the clock face.
The minute and hour hands had been frozen in place for some time. It’s one of those timepieces that gets looked at so infrequently that weeks go by without anyone giving it a look. The battery must be dying, I thought.
Leaving the computer while preparing for the beginning of another semester of teaching, I picked up the clock and opened the battery compartment. I removed the de-energized AAA battery and went downstairs with the sole intent of getting a replacement.
Downstairs and in the garage, I noticed that the dryer had stopped with a load of clothes that needed to be taken out, placed on hangers or folded. The freshly laundered clothing was then taken upstairs after wet laundry from the washer was moved to the dryer.
Retracing my downward steps into the kitchen, I noticed a pot of corn on the cob whose contents needed to be removed from the hot water. A serving bowl was lowered from a nearby shelf, tongs were taken from a drawer and the eight dozen ears of Silver Queen corn were soon cooling on the counter. The pot, of course, needed to be cleaned in the sink as did the tongs. We don’t leave a mess for others to clean up.
I hadn’t had anything to eat since breakfast, so a little snack was in order. Peanut butter crackers would hit the spot. The canister that holds our round crackers was almost empty, but there were enough to fill a plate. I carefully applied creamy peanut butter from the plastic jar onto a cracker that was quickly topped with another to make a sandwich. That was repeated until only crumbs remained at the bottom of the can.
Of course, the empty canister couldn’t remain on the counter, so I went to the closet that serves as a pantry and got out a new box with four sleeves of crackers tightly wrapped in waxed paper. Immediately it was clear that one of the sleeves was shorter than the others. And I thought that automation made sure that each sleeve that came off the assembly line was identical. Wrong.
So I counted them. The first had 31 crackers as did the second and third sleeves, but the fourth had only 27. I’ve suspected for some time that the cracker company is putting fewer and fewer round crackers into the boxes I purchase. There is the evidence.
The crackers were all removed from their sleeves and placed into the canister, except for one that broke. It went to our dog, Piper, who hangs out around the kitchen waiting for just such an opportunity.
The cardboard cracker box was broken down and placed into the recycling bin in the garage, the waxed paper from the cracker sleeves was placed in the trash. Now it was time to take my peanut butter cracker treats and resume work on the computer.
I climbed the stairs again, went into the office where the computer sits and saw … the clock without a battery. The reason for going downstairs was to get the battery. I did everything but.
It was down the stairs again, into the garage, over to the counter where batteries are kept and then back up the stairs with AAA battery in hand. Finally the lone cell was installed, the correct time set and the clock placed back on top of the book shelf.
Getting older creates challenges like these. Some call it forgetfulness. Some call it being flighty. I call it an opportunity to get more exercise.