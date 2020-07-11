How did we get into our personal professions?
That is a question that I’ve often wondered when I see people utilizing certain skills to earn their living. Our electrician, Steve, was at the house earlier this week, and I wondered how he decided to go into that field. Was it a passion he had as a child? Was it a direction that someone pointed him toward?
The same goes for many others. Did your doctor always know that she wanted to work in the health field, or did a life event or person of influence lead her in that direction? Did the chef at your favorite restaurant always have a bent for cooking? Was the pastor of a local church always headed to the pulpit by his own accord or was there divine intervention? How did any of us get started along our path?
My wife, now a retired educator, said that she knew as a child she wanted to be a teacher. She set up pretend classrooms and acted as a teacher during her playtime. When she went to college, deciding on a major was no challenge – it was elementary education from day one. For more than 40 years she used her degree to teach and later work as a media specialist.
The path for me was not nearly so certain. Being a journalist and working with words for a career was not something on my radar during school years. Looking back, however, I can now see that the framework for a career in written communication was well established, even though I didn’t realize it at the time.
In elementary school, I had always imagined I would follow in my father’s footsteps and be a scientist. After all, science was my favorite subject. I loved learning about the world around us, the creatures and plants that live in it as well as the stellar wonders in the sky.
History and social studies were also interesting topics for me, as was math. None of them, however, spoke to me as to a future career. The subject I liked the least was English. Oh, I was a good speller and even won a class spelling bee in junior high school. But grammar was no fun and of little interest.
Nouns, verbs, adjectives, adverbs and conjunctions were all fine, but when the teachers started talking about participles, gerunds, adverbial phrases, direct objects, predicate nominatives, compound and complex sentences, my head began to spin. Worst of all was diagramming sentences. We were told that breaking down the sentences in that manner would help us understand language construction better. Not with this boy. It seemed a waste of time and an exercise in futility.
I had great English teachers, however, and somehow the lessons they taught stuck in the recesses of my mind, lying dormant over the years as the information accumulated. Mrs. McCraney was my junior high English teacher. It was in ninth grade that I had to write my first term paper – several hundred words on bullfighting with an outline, notes on index cards, footnotes and bibliography.
High school provided three wonderful English teachers – Mrs. Verenes, Ms. Stilling and Mrs. Bobo. All three were strict on grammar, making English class my least favorite of the day. How could anyone care about the placement of words in a sentence the way they did? Not only the words in a sentence but using the right words. And let’s not forget about punctuation and placing commas in the proper place.
Of all those teachers, it was Mrs. Bobo in senior English that was the most difficult and who taught me the most. Her reputation preceded her, and it was with trepidation that I saw that not only was she my last class teacher each day, she was also my homeroom teacher.
When she passed out textbooks on the first day of class, there was a huge literature book with a compilation of poems, short stories and plays. There was also a smaller grammar book which, when opened, gave us a sobering reminder about our teacher’s credentials. One of the contributing editors to the text was Margaret C. Bobo of Aiken High School.
Not only did she pound grammar into our heads, she also required us to write. On occasion she would give a topic and require us to write an essay in class. Not only did we have to create something, we had a deadline in 50 minutes. These were exercises I dreaded and typically did not do well on. Years later the experience proved invaluable.
At USC Aiken, Virginia McMillan was the professor for my English classes. Once again there was work on grammar and a good deal of writing. The lessons from past teachers were beginning to take hold and producing essays was getting easier and I was becoming more accomplished.
Things really clicked when I took a first journalism course with Ernestine Law. The idea of writing while informing people about news of importance became a perfect fit, and I was reasonably successful in that class. The lessons from English teachers past began making sense, and I saw the importance of what they had taught me all those years before.
My path toward a career was anything but straightforward. I have lots of people to thank for giving me the tools and inspiration to do what I did as a vocation. I wouldn’t have done it without them.
Now, Steve, how why did you become an electrician?