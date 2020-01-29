Many things depend on our perspective.
If someone says a person lives “right next door,” there is a big difference in that phrase if they live in downtown Chicago or on a ranch near Wyola, Montana. In Chicago, the next-door neighbor might be just a couple of steps away. In Wyola, that neighbor might be a few miles down the road.
“Right next door” means different things based on one’s perspective.
The same is true for size. To a 300-pound NFL lineman, someone who tips the scale at 170 pounds is a bit small. (I wish he would tell that to my doctor who insists I should lose a little weight.) To a growing teen who eats everything in sight but still can’t get past 120 on the scales, he’d be delighted to see that extra 50 pounds. (Just wait a few years and that wish will come true, and his doctor will be encouraging him to lose pounds.)
This preamble is to make a point about perspectives and what a friend told me a couple of weeks ago. After I described in print Aiken recollections from my childhood and early adult years, this gentleman took me aside and told of his Aiken arrival in 1973 and the search for a house.
He and his bride looked for houses on their own in a new town of which they knew nothing. They were moving from Atlanta, and he was taking a job at the Savannah River Plant – now Site. Finally they went to a real estate agent and asked where they should look.
“Go out Whiskey Road past the shopping center and turn right,” they were told.
It sounded simple enough, so they got into their car, found Whiskey Road and started to drive. They were almost to New Ellenton, he said, when they decided they must have missed the shopping center. They turned around and drove back to Aiken.
Of course the “shopping center” they were told to drive past was Mitchell Shopping Center, which to folks who were used to Atlanta sizes was not large enough to register on the shopping center scale. Ultimately they found their way to Silver Bluff Road and housing to their liking. Theirs was a small-city moment viewed through big-city eyes.
Most of us have been in similar situations. Some of us were the wide-eyed yokel looking up at the skyscrapers in Manhattan or the Los Angeles guy who couldn’t believe the downtown stores in Little City, USA, aren’t open on Sunday. It’s all about perspective.
LAST SATURDAY I WATCHED the Army-Navy game on TV.
“Wait a minute,” I hear some of you saying. “The Army-Navy game was played back in December and the Midshipmen won 31-7.”
You are correct about that fall matchup on the gridiron. But it wasn’t a repeat of that annual classic that was on my TV set, I was watching the Army-Navy basketball game that the Black Knights from the banks of the Hudson won 73-66. Of all the basketball games on TV on a Saturday afternoon, it would be fair to query why I stopped and watched a game pitting an Army team with a record of 8-10 against an 11-7 Navy squad.
I have no allegiance toward either school. Not a betting man, I had no wager on the game. There is not a player on either team that I can identify without a roster. It was because of one of the coaches that I spent a couple of hours watching the teams from two of our service academies.
David Belfield was a student in my writing class at USC Aiken a couple of years ago. He was also on the Pacer men’s basketball team. A thoughtful, bright, kind young man, David stood out in class and was well thought of by professors, classmates and teammates.
During his senior year at USC Aiken, he served as a student coach and assisted the program in any way he could. After earning his communication degree, he went to UNC Charlotte as a graduate assistant and spent last year helping the 49ers program. Before the start of the current basketball season, he took a position as assistant coach at Army, a big leap in responsibility for one his age.
When I came across the Army-Navy game while flipping through channels on Saturday, I decided to stop and see if I could spot David on the bench. While others might have been watching the players as the ball moved up and down the court, I was searching in the background for a glimpse of my former student.
It didn’t take long before I found him a couple of seats away from the head coach. Knowing his basketball IQ, his personality and his willingness to work, I have no doubt that one day he will be a head coach at a major university.
Basketball has been a USC Aiken strong suit for many years, and David isn’t my only former student who has gone on to coach in the collegiate ranks. One of the Naval Academy women’s team assistant coaches is Katie Rokus who excelled on the court and in the classroom for the Pacers. She was the school’s Most Outstanding Senior Student her final year in Aiken as well as being captain of the team on the court.
Cameron Conover was on the men’s team during his time at USC Aiken. He is in his fourth year as head coach of SUNY Oneonta in New York state.
Katelyn Grissilo is assistant coach of the women’s team at Wingate University in North Carolina, and Emry Tsitouris is the team’s graduate assistant. Both played ball at USC Aiken and sat side-by-side in my class.
It’s a thrill to see these former students become successful in the professional world in a field about which they are passionate.