This is the fair time of year – and that is not just the weather.
When the day has a bit of chill, the sun sets earlier and the leaves begin to turn, many of us have thoughts turning to the arrival of the local fair.
Fairs are almost everywhere. Last week we attended one in south Georgia. This week the South Carolina State Fair is playing in Columbia, and the Western Carolina State Fair is now having its run on U.S. 1 north of Aiken.
Fairs bring with them sights, sounds, smells and tastes that are absent for much of the year. The sweet smell of cotton candy emanates from concession stands as do various others – burgers frying, french fries sizzling, funnel cakes cooking in hot grease.
If that isn’t enough to tempt the most rigid health-food devotee, corn on the cob, turkey legs and caramel apples will do their best to reroute a fair-goer’s diet.
Rides that bring on motion sickness for some are a thrill-seeker’s delight. They take the riders to heights, turn them upside down, thrust them back and forth, and speed them around in circles. While some exit with green faces and head to the restrooms, others are racing to get back in line.
Games catch the attention of those who I often see walking around with huge stuffed Teddy bears. The best I’ve ever done is to go home with a blue toy dog the size of a loaf of bread. I scratch my head when I think of the dollars I spent winning something that would cost 50 cents in a store.
Whether it’s trying to toss a ping pong ball into one of the dozens of fish bowls (almost impossible) or shooting a basketball through a smaller-than-regulation hoop (chances are slim at best) or trying to beat nine others while squirting water into a clown’s mouth (at least there is a 10% chance) the games are always in favor of the carnies who are operating them.
The lights, the music, the crowd noise, the delectable tastes and the dizzying rides are always exciting, but fair season brings back memories of a simpler time. Before there was the Western Carolina Fair. Before there was a fairground in Aiken. Before there was a Generation X or Y or Z, Aiken had the annual PTA Halloween Carnival.
By today’s standards, it was a tiny affair, but it was something I looked forward to every year as Halloween approached. The event was held at the Eustis Park ballfield located where Helping Hands’ campus stands today. As the chilly breezes of late October descended on Aiken, it was time for the carnival.
Our family went together each year and found the food vendors first. It was one of the few times during the year that we ate out, and the hotdog with ketchup and a dab of mustard started the evening off right.
The beverage of choice on a cool evening was hot chocolate, a treat that came just this one time each year. No matter how long I held the cup in my hand, the first sip always burned my tongue, leaving it raw throughout the night.
There was cotton candy and candied apples, but nothing resembling the assortment of goodies in today’s fair. But that was OK. Spun sugar on a stick was a great treat.
And games? Yes, there were games. My favorite can’t-miss, a-winner-every-time game was the fish pond. A stream of water propelled little plastic ducks around an oval waterway. For two tickets, a player could grab the duck of choice and hand it to one of the volunteers. Each duck had a number on the bottom, and a corresponding bin provided the prize.
It seems that I always went home with a pocketful of finger traps – braided contraptions with a hole at each end. Someone putting index fingers in both openings would quickly find they were stuck. Those of us who knew the secret trick, however, could easily escape.
There were also jacks and paddle balls as prizes in the duck pond and the other games. The wooden paddles with a ball attached by a rubber band could entertain a kid for hours. But one had to be careful that an unhappy parent didn’t get hold of this toy. Without the ball, it could be used on the bottoms of children who didn’t behave properly.
Rides? Yes, there were rides. If one waited in line long enough, he could get to climb aboard one of the city’s fire trucks for a spin around the outfield. Or hop on a cart loaded with hay that was pulled by a tractor. It didn’t take much to get this kid excited.
There were exhibitions too. My favorite was the fellow in a tent who did glass blowing. It was his job at the Savannah River Plant where he made specialized glassware for the scientific needs out there. At Halloween Carnival time, however, he turned his skills into something more artistic.
Always a favorite of those who attended, this fellow had a crowd waiting to see him. With a hunk of molten glass at the end of a metal tube, he blew into it until a glass bubble appeared which he molded into various shapes.
At the end of his demonstration, one could purchase a blown glass creation. One year with the $2 left in my pocket I purchased a yellow, glass duck 3 inches high and 3 inches long. It was a prized possession for many years and was displayed in my mother’s knick-knack shelf in the living room.
Better than any stuffed animal, that duck served as a reminder of a special time growing up. The PTA Halloween Carnival.