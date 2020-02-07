PJ is fine.
He is our Tibetan spaniel who came into the family eight years ago. My wife wanted a lap dog to go with the Lab-rat terrier mix that is Piper. Piper thinks she is a lap dog, but her physique doesn’t match. Neither does PJ’s.
Tibetan spaniels are typically small enough to fit into a lap scenario, but PJ is the Goliath of the breed, nearly twice the size of most of his family. He has soft hair which needs to be trimmed three or four times a year and an overbite that would make a bulldog jealous. He’s also smart. Genius-dog smart.
When he first moved in with us, he was a mischief maker. He got into any food that was within reach. And food that was not within reach, he found a way of getting into. We found paw prints on our kitchen counter and across the stove. We still aren’t sure how he got up there.
He ate a container of chocolate-covered almonds one night, and we stayed up to make sure his special dessert didn’t have untoward side effects. We came home one night in the Christmas season and found that a covered platter of cookies on a shelf had been disturbed and there weren’t as many of the delicious baked goods as when we left.
PJ has calmed down over the years. Assured that there is plenty of food for him, he no longer is obsessed with that part of life.
He barks at every person, dog or deer that passes on the street in front of the house, which is a little annoying, but not a bad thing. He plays a passive-aggressive game when we call him to come inside. He looks my way from his perch on a wall then turns away. After I go inside and close the door he waits several seconds before sauntering to the storm door and crashing against it. He comes inside on his terms.
PJ knows our routine almost as well as we do and takes cues with a watchful eye. Downstairs viewing a program, we turn off the TV and he knows it is time to go up to bed. Careful Piper, however, waits until lights are turned off, doors are locked and the security system is set before she follows us. Meanwhile PJ, with an impish look, has plopped down in Piper’s bed. First come, first served, he seems to say as she timidly stands by.
Those who have pets know that there are times when all does not go smoothly. A recent visit to the vet gave us some troubling news. A toe on one of PJ’s rear legs was infected necessitating that part of the toe be amputated. Two sections were removed and an even more troubling piece of news came our way. Cancer was detected.
A trip back to the vet and another surgery saw the removal of the rest of the toe. There was more recovery time, the wearing of a plastic cone – which any self-respecting dog finds appalling – and antibiotic to ward off infection.
Last week, after an uncomfortable wait, the news came back. There were no signs of cancer in the margins or in the lymph nodes that were removed in the second procedure. PJ is fine, and we breathed a sigh of relief.
Pet owners realize that these creatures that share our lives are more than mere animals – they become part of the family. We count on them as much as they count on us. They are companions, friends, pals, comforters and, yes, sometimes sources of aggravation. But we share a love that is unlike any other.
Dogs, especially, are devoted to their people. Many canines seem to delight in pleasing the two-legged beings who provide food, shelter and comfort. If we are gone for an hour or a week, their joy in welcoming our return is over the top. Piper and PJ make unrecognizable sounds and leap about when we return from a trip.
Most of the time we realize that the life of a pet will be of a limited duration. There is pain when one of them leaves us, but satisfaction that we have provided a good home and a comfortable life for one of God’s creations.
With PJ’s clean bill of health, we were grateful that this little guy will be part of the household for at least a few more years.
He’ll still bark at everything that moves outside. He’ll play his passive-aggressive game when we want him to come inside. He’ll still surprise us with his intelligence. But he is part of the family and we are thankful for him.