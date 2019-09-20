Aging certainly beats the alternative, but that doesn’t mean it is always easy.
Last week another year slipped past and I reached an age that my younger self never could have imagined – 70-plus. The fact that I am a septuagenarian struck a nerve when one of the USC Aiken students I see regularly was put off by the attention she received from a much older man. He was 30. Ouch.
That age is only a number is partly true. We do have a say about our attitude as we approach arrival at the winter months of our earthly existence. But for some, there is the reality of health concerns over which they have no control. Arthritis, cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease and many more ailments than can fit into this space are all too evident.
Recently a close friend reached the ripe young age of three score and 10. Invited to a celebration were several of us who have known him for – gulp – 50 years and more. I met him 59 years ago, but there is one of the group whose first meeting was 60 years in the past. I think that comes close to qualifying us as old timers.
We grew up together in an Aiken that is far different from the city of today. It was a time when kids went outside right after breakfast and returned home only for meals and when the sun set. We played sandlot baseball games in summer, threw touchdown passes in front yards in fall, shot hoops on backboards nailed to trees and rode bikes all over the city until we were old enough to get our drivers licenses.
Although there was now gray hair, less hair, thicker glasses and wider girths, as I looked around the room I could see in each one of us the child or teenager we once were. With some of the stories that emanated from the gathering, there is still a child hidden deep inside us eager to show itself once again.
Reminders of younger days, however, drifted back to the drama of life for an aging population. There were reminders of heart episodes and ensuing stents. Various surgeries were described and their recuperation times. Treatments for diabetes and other ailments couldn’t be ignored as we nodded over the health circumstances of each one there.
In spite of the reminders of mortality as well as the aches and pains of rising each morning, the mood that night was always lightened with fresh takes on old stories and the laughter they brought.
My lovely wife regaled the audience with my not-so-romantic proposal. When the laughter died down, I looked at the other gentlemen in the room and could tell that their stock had suddenly soared with their wives. However they proposed had to have been more romantic.
The story that got the most attention, however, was the one about our host who I will call Chick, because that is the name I have always called him.
Several years ago Mary Lou and I drove across town to visit Chick, his wife and her parents who were in town. It was a warm Saturday afternoon and when we pulled into the driveway, we were surprised at the sight of an empty golf bag lying on the cement with clubs, club covers, shoes and gloves spread around.
Upon entering the house we were told that the items we had just seen were drying out as was a wallet, a cellphone and the golf attire from that day.
The story unfolded with Chick describing a round of golf with his son and two others. The hole that created the driveway scene had a lake on it, and the golf cart with his clubs was parked by his partner on a slope.
As the golfers hit their second shots toward the green, they looked up to see the cart was rolling toward and into the lake and preparing to go all the way under. Chick, the hero of the story, went into the water fully clothed and held on for dear life so the cart, clubs and other belongings would not submerge in the murky waters of the lake.
Other groups played through while Chick held onto the cart which was well into the water. No one – not even the other members of his group – lent a hand. Finally help from the clubhouse arrived to pull the cart from the lake while the drenched golfer retrieved his bag and clubs. What Mary Lou and I saw in the driveway was the aftermath of that event.
The guffawing in the room lasted a long time as we all could picture those events unfolding years before. There are some stories that require no embellishing, and this was one.
In that moment, gone were thoughts of aging or chronic pain or sleepless nights or heart problems. Laughter was and is the best medicine, even for old timers like us.