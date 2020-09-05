Fortune had been smiling down on me for months, I just didn’t realize it.
Recent headlines spelled out that there is a coin shortage. Why not, it’s 2020. Stores would no longer guarantee that they could provide change with purchases made by cash. Be willing to round up or use plastic. Banks told stores that their inventory of coins was low and there was not an adequate amount coming down the supply line.
At least one local store had signs up offering folding money for rolls of coins. Who ever heard of such a thing? Not enough coins?
Change is so commonplace in our lives. We make a purchase, give the clerk a few bills and get a handful of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters in return. The pennies we often put in the tray next to the cash register for the next person whose total might be $5.04. The $5 bill is a no-brainer, but the 4 cents? Ahh, there in the tray are several pennies that make the purchase complete.
The rest of the change goes into a pocket that is emptied at day’s end. Sometimes those shiny coins end up in a compartment in the car for use on toll roads. Sometimes they go into a jar at home or a piggy bank. At our place, they ended up in a bright yellow smiley face bank.
One day in the midst of coin-gate, my wife asked if we should get the coins from Smiley and perhaps take them to the store that was wanting rolls of money from customers. She had bought a box of coin wrappers to do the job. While I thought it to be a good idea, I dreaded the thought of pulling down the yellow bank from its bookcase perch in our office.
Smiley has been with us for almost 50 years. Mary Lou and I bought him at Aug W. Smith, a department store in Spartanburg, to celebrate the first anniversary of our engagement. Smiley has been with us through moves to Charleston and three times in Aiken. Early on he would be emptied when the girls needed a few quarters. Occasionally we would put the coins in rolls and take them to the bank.
For much of the last 10 years, since our most recent move, he has had a place of honor in our office. When I come home with change, it is deposited in Smiley. With inflation and most things costing in the dollars, not cents, there are few times anymore when I leave the house with the jingling money in my pockets.
I’d noticed in recent months that Smiley had put on some weight, and it was more and more difficult to push coins into the slot at the top of his head. Although it seemed time, my wife’s suggestion to empty Smiley and roll the coins was met with a ho-hum lack of enthusiasm from me. That is until I came upstairs several days ago and she said that she had already rolled a bunch of coins from the yellow bank.
Feeling a bit shamed because I hadn’t followed up on her suggestion, I sat on the bed, emptied Smiley of his burden and began separating quarters from the stash of metal discs. After putting them into $10 sleeves, I sought out the dimes. They went into rolls holding $5. Nickels were next with their $2 groupings, and finally it was the pennies which went 50 to a roll.
There were some leftovers – coins that weren’t adequate to fill another roll. They went back into Smiley. “Seed money,” I told my wife.
Then we tallied our windfall – $195 was inside Smiley just waiting to be discovered. No wonder he was smiling all that time. Now I am.