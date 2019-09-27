If you arrive at your office in the morning and find it clean, the carpet vacuumed and the trash emptied – thank a custodian.
When you get to school in the morning ready to teach eager children and find that everything is tidy and neat – thank a custodian.
If there is spilled milk on the cafeteria floor and you’re too busy to clean up the mess – thank the custodian who will.
A clean restroom would not be that way without the hard, often thankless efforts of a custodian.
One of the most important workers in any company, though often low on the organizational chart, is the custodian.
He is the person who does what no one else wants to do. She is the individual who may know more about what is going on throughout the building than anyone else. They are the folks who allow the rest of us to do our jobs.
Monday I was honored to be invited to a retirement luncheon at the Aiken Standard for Ronnie Roberson, the man who for more than a quarter century was the custodian at the newspaper’s Rutland Drive facility.
Ronnie worked in the press room before eagerly taking on the responsibility of custodian. Barring illness, he was there early every morning after riding his bicycle from home. When my position necessitated an early arrival, I would often find Ronnie waiting for me at the back door to open the building.
Each morning at 8 he took the American and South Carolina flags and hoisted them to the top of the flag poles next to the newspaper’s front drive. Every afternoon before departing, he brought the banners down.
Ronnie probably saw more of the Aiken Standard’s employees each day than anyone else since his responsibilities took him to every room, every closet and every corner. His was the smile that greeted employees from the front office to the newsroom to advertising to the press room.
The last few years before retirement, I had an office next to the publisher’s and Ronnie came in each morning to empty waste cans, careful not to disturb if there was an ongoing conversation or phone call. After retirement, my visits to the newspaper almost always included a warm greeting, a handshake and a hug from Ronnie. It was an expression of mutual respect that meant a lot to me.
His service to the newspaper ran for 38 years, quite an accomplishment in a day where some people change jobs almost as often as they change socks. Not for Ronnie. More like a postal employee than lots of others, he was there rain or shine, sleet or snow. He showed a loyalty to company and co-workers that is rarely seen.
Before going to the luncheon honoring this co-worker/friend for so many years, I tried to find the perfect card for his retirement. If you have gone to a store with an aisle devoted to greeting cards, you may be familiar with the dilemma. There are so many to choose from. And so many of them are inappropriate.
I scanned row after row of cards – birthday cards, Halloween cards, engagement cards, get well cards, sympathy cards, graduation cards and finally, retirement cards.
Most were sappy. Some were off color. But one stood out. In huge letters on the front with lots of color and glitter it read simply, “Retired and Admired.” That fit Ronnie perfectly.
Ronnie is now retired and enjoying the freedom that those of us in this highly regarded fraternity have discovered. I wish for him many happy years finding enjoyment and new purposes for his days. He deserves it.
* * *
Aiken is a bit poorer this week from the loss of a person who made every day brighter for those who knew him.
Bob Kosky passed away on Sunday, and the celebration of his life at St. John’s United Methodist Church on Thursday was exactly that – a celebration of a remarkable man who made every group that he belonged to better.
Bob was active in many parts of church life from the chancel choir to the grounds committee to the Stephen Ministry program. He was passionate about the Salkehatchie Summer Service program of the United Methodist Church in South Carolina, rehabbing homes and lives in an act of Christian love. He was an active member of the Senior Men’s Club of Aiken and was its man of the year in 2011.
For friends, family and those who worked with him, Bob was man of the year every year. His warmth, his smile, his energy and his love of others are gone, leaving a vacuum in our community.