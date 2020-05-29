They told us not to feed or pet the zebras, but they forgot to tell us about the ostriches.
With a potentially cool and rain-filled Wednesday in front of us and three grandchildren to keep happy, my wife suggested we go to Eudora Farms and see the animals. She had read about the destination in the pages of this newspaper and believed it would be a good family outing.
Having a 4-year-old and two teenagers excited about the same thing is no easy task. This suggestion was met with eagerness from the youngest and tepid shoulder shrugs from the teens. We loaded the entourage into our SUV and headed to part of Aiken County with which I was unfamiliar.
Through Couchton and Kitchings Mill we rode as intermittent raindrops fell on the windshield. We drove through Wagener and then to Perry as a Spider-Man movie played in the middle seat. Then it was onto a dirt road with signs pointing the way to Eudora Farms.
The newspaper story described the numerous exotic animals that would be viewed from the comfort of one’s car during the drive through the park. We stopped at a tent where the $20-per-car fee was paid. The little red ticket we received allowed us to return to the safari as often as we liked that day, and we purchased two plastic bowls filled with food pellets.
“Don’t feed the zebras; they can bite,” we were warned.
The rest of the animals were OK.
We headed into the compound where we were met by a camel. The five of us had watched a moment earlier as this dromedary snatched a feeding bowl from someone in the car ahead. We knew to hold on tight.
The camel sauntered over to an open window, stuck his huge head into our car and began munching on the brown pellets, but our group managed to hold onto the bowl. Satisfied with his take, the camel moved to the car behind us, and we were approached by two strutting ostriches.
Mary Lou, my wife, held her bowl and the huge birds stuck their heads through the front window and began fiercely attacking the container and its contents. Pellets flew everywhere and my wife shrieked in shock as the ostriches pecked away. She hastily handed me the almost-empty bowl, but the African birds’ long necks easily stretched the width of the car and kept pecking away as pellets escaped their plastic enclosure.
I slowly rolled up the window and the offending birds retreated eyeing the next victims behind us. The ostriches never pecked Mary Lou, but the suddenness of their movements caught her off guard. Grandson Josh recorded it on his phone and now delights to see and hear “The Attack of the Hungry Ostriches.” It could end up on YouTube.
As we drove along the unpaved path for the tour, we met a number of types of cattle, alpaca, llamas, emus and goats, many of which eagerly approached the windows in search of a snack. And we saw the striped zebras that apparently knew better than to get close to a vehicle.
It took us only as far as meeting the ostriches before everyone was mesmerized, and we got eager thanks from both teens and the 4-year-old. But it wasn’t over.
While the safari tour was done inside the car, there was a tent filled with parakeets that allowed us to enter on foot. After buying a couple of seed-loaded tongue depressors, we went inside where chirping birds were perched on every available foothold. It took only a few seconds before they began descending onto the sticks and plucking the seeds.
With thoughts of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” I was a bit leery at first, but there weren’t the swarms that elicited nightmares from that flick. Instead the parakeets – blue, green, yellow and white – fluttered about, gently landed on the sticks, then on hands and finally on top of heads as they greeted their five human visitors.
Mary Lou at one point had five birds alighting on her hand. The outing would have been successful with the parakeets alone. Gabi, 16, thrilled at the birds landing on her head, and Livvy, unnerved at first, screwed up her courage to hold, then pet one of the parakeets.
We decided to use the little red ticket and ride back through the safari – this time alert for marauding ostriches. After those birds, a few camels, some llamas and alpacas, a goat that put its hooves onto the door frame, a bovine of some type and two emus put their heads inside the car to get the available snacks.
Once home, it took almost two hours at the car wash with its powerful vacuum and microfiber cleaning cloths to remove the evidence of our trip, but it was worth the fun that three grandkids had in getting acquainted up close and personal to animals with which they were unfamiliar.
And no, we did not feed or pet the zebras. (But if you want to see the video of Mary Lou with her ostrich encounter, give me or Josh a call.)