It’s been a part of the family for 46 years, but we finally said goodbye last week.
Maybe it’s because I like to save money, or perhaps it is just a sign of the times, but we disconnected our land line phone. For around $50 a month, we kept the line open, but it typically rang half a dozen times a day with calls from telemarketers, scammers and pollsters.
Exactly who they all were, I am uncertain, but when the Caller ID read “unknown,” “unavailable” or “Toll Free Number,” we refused to answer. If it was someone important, they could leave a message. Most of the time they didn’t.
When a month passed with only two incoming calls from people we knew, it was time to consider dropping the line. There were arguments both ways. If we kept the phone, it could be used in emergencies and when the power was out for an extended time. It was a number that family and friends had used for years. There was also the charm of having a rotary dial phone in addition to the wireless extensions.
But there were reasons to drop it as well in addition to the monthly charge. Without a residential phone book listing numbers for those of us with land lines, people would have a hard time connecting via that device. Batteries in the wireless phones occasionally required replacement or would die in the middle of a rare conversation.
My wife, however, came up with the best reason.
“It’s more of a nuisance than a help,” she said.
Decision made.
Our daughters had long been without a land line. While the two older ones had home phones some years ago, our youngest wrote to me that she had never had a phone number other than her cell. She said the phone in her dorm room at the College of Charleston didn’t count.
Many people in my generation, I have discovered during the past year, have dropped their home phones and opted to go solely with the cell. The cell number, with the ability to remain the same regardless of the service provider, has become almost an ID number for Americans today. In some ways those 10 digits have supplanted the Social Security number’s nine numerals as a way to identify folks.
Now the number that has been part of our family for almost five decades will be cast out and available for someone else to use. It was first offered to us when we moved to Aiken following my Naval service. BellSouth was the provider and gave us what I thought was an easy-to-remember number – 649-6116. Lots of sixes and ones.
The number was utilized at that first house for 13 years and then moved crosstown to house No. 2. While our address changed, the phone number remained the same.
Nine years ago when we moved to our current location, without missing a beat the phone company transferred our number there. But now, we say goodbye.
Perhaps it’s silly to become nostalgic about a number, but this is the one that we called from to tell grandparents about the birth of our daughters. It is the one that I answered and was offered a job. It’s the one our daughters used to talk to their friends.
That phone delivered good news and bad, happy occasions and sad. It was a part of who we were, what we learned and what we shared. It will soon be gone.
The hardest part of discontinuing the number we have used for 46 years was in figuring out how to do it. Signing into my phone company account, I found it was easy to learn how to add features or change to a new address. Discovering in the layer-upon-layer of pages on the website how one could stop service proved problematic.
After clicking on various parts of the menu, I finally came to a location that said in order to stop service a call to a phone company number was required. After reaching a company rep at the other end of the line, I was asked a series of questions about why the land line drop was needed.
Kevin J. told me the benefits of having a land line and offered to reduce the monthly fee by 10 bucks. We declined the offer. His system, he said, was slow and it took several minutes to put the drop order into the computer. After his screen showed that the order was in place, Kevin said we would continue to have the phone service until the end of the month.
One wonders why, in this world of immediate action, the phone connection could not be terminated immediately. Lights turn on and off immediately with the flip of a switch. The phone company, which also has our internet connection, can see inside our lines to see if they are functioning as designed. The cable TV signal can be probed from company headquarters.
Why does it take more than two weeks to end the service? I don’t know. And maybe that is another good reason to be disconnecting that service.