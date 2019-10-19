The thought of my first Reese’s peanut butter cup lingers on my tastebud memories.
I was in my first year at Aiken High, and the school canteen under the watchful eye of Mr. John Eubanks was a new student’s delight. Soft drinks and candy weren’t allowed at the junior high campus I had inhabited for three years, but high school was a wonderful new world that offered more freedom.
Who suggested I get a Reese’s cup is lost to memory, but the first unwrapping of the orange paper and discovering two circles of peanut butter entrapped in chocolate still makes my mouth water. Whoever determined that the flavors of those two ingredients work well together should be in the Culinary Hall of Fame.
It was also at the canteen that I discovered Payday candy bars and wintergreen discs from Lance. There was so much in that small space devoted to the canteen to tempt a 16-year-old. But it was the Reese’s cup that would more often than not be pushed toward Mr. Eubanks at the end of the counter.
Through the years, there have been few candies that approach the enjoyment I get from a Reese’s cup. But there are limits to my affection for that piece of confection.
Last week my wife and I went with our Valdosta family to the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia. It was a huge event with rides, games, shows and livestock. Our almost 4-year-old granddaughter Livvy got to pet a calf named Mimosa. But it was the food that caught our initial attention.
Soon after entering the gates, we joined thousands of others for a Thursday evening of fun. Our family downed corn dogs, onion rings, french fries and chili cheese dogs. (It was the first and last time I’ll have one with nacho cheese poured on top instead of cheddar.)
After hiking to the midway, we reveled in the sights, sounds and smells emanating from that corner of the massive fairgrounds. While seated on a bench as grandkids took to the rides, I spotted a food stand. It advertised funnel cakes and fried Oreos, but the words that caught my eye and caused my stomach to churn were “Fried Reese’s Cups.”
I couldn’t imagine. Perhaps that is nothing new to you, but for someone who has not been to a fair in many years, that did not sound like a treat I wanted to try. I’ve heard of fried Snickers, fried ice cream and even fried Pepsi – but fried Reese’s cups? I wasn’t about to waste my money on such a bizarre notion.
My daughter, however, didn’t mind spending her money on them as she delivered a paper plate with two heaps of deep-fried batter covered with powdered sugar and each one hiding a Reese’s cup inside.
From curiosity alone, I decided to try one. And only one. The outer part was what could be expected from any fair-fried concoction. Teeth crunched into the shell and descended through hot pastry to the candy inside. The chocolate from the Reese’s cup was mostly melted and soaked into the dough. A glob of peanut butter rested in the center.
As I downed the unusual treat, I couldn’t help but think what my cardiologist would say about my consuming such a creation. Fortunately, he was a couple hundred miles away and unable to scold me. It only took halfway through the first bite to decide that a plain Reese’s cup is the best way to enjoy it.
Not being a food waster, of course I consumed the whole thing. After a few minutes the only telltale outward sign that I had eaten this less-than-healthy dessert was the powdered sugar that had fallen onto my shirt. That sugary residue is a sure sign someone has been to the fair.
One of the others in the group ate the second fried Reese’s cup, and I don’t recall hearing any resounding accolades. It’s a dish that will definitely be crossed off our list of fair foods to seek out.
I’ve often heard that here in the South one can deep-fry anything and it will taste good. Not so with my favorite candy, however.