One person’s convenience is another’s inconvenience.
In the first quarter of the 21st century, there is much that is made easy for us. We can hop in our car and pick up lunch at a local fast-food place without leaving the vehicle. That burger and fries along with a drink are ready for us in a convenient sack, and the only effort we have to expend is rolling down the window and extending our arm.
The same is true for many other chores in our daily life. Need to pick up a prescription at the pharmacy? Just roll into the drive-thru lane and stop at the window.
Your dry cleaning is ready? Same thing. The drive-thru is there with an eager person ready to place clean and pressed clothing into the back seat.
In need of a fix for that caffeine deficit? A cup of joe is at the ready when you drive up. You can even pick up a dozen doughnuts at the same time, all without turning off the car’s engine.
A check to cash? The bank can take care of that while you listen to the music on the smartphone playlist. Pay the water bill downtown by driving up to a window and depositing the envelope in a drawer sent out by a City employee.
Life is too easy. We can make a phone call without remembering the 10 digits and without going through the ordeal of pressing numbers on the smart phone screen. Just tell the phone who you want to speak with, and it does the rest.
We can go grocery shopping without leaving home. Orders can be placed online and a pickup is as easy as motoring to a store’s parking lot and waiting for the assembled bags to be placed in the car. Of course there might be an added charge, but for some it is worth not having to go inside and battle the aisles filled with other customers. The temptation of getting things that do not appear on the list is also eliminated.
All these conveniences have made life easier for the customer. And in a day when we might well have to be concerned with coronavirus and other communicable diseases, the idea of less contact with people might seem appealing.
But there are changes with modern life that are not in the best interest of the customer and serve only the businesses that we frequent. Chief among these are stores with self-checkout lanes.
You, no doubt, have come across these is grocery stores and other big box facilities. The smiling cashier has been replaced by an automatic scanner with a robotic voice. The customer, not the store, does the scanning, weighing, bagging, paying and toting.
When I stop for just a couple of things, the self-checkout line is a speedy way to get in and out. But when there is a cart full of the week’s groceries, getting everything priced, placed on the all-too-small package area, deposited in bags and paid for can be a nightmare.
Go to the line with a clerk, you say? Sometimes there isn’t one. And sometimes there is – just one. As I stand in line behind six others with buggies as full as mine, my mind wanders back to the days when the stores prided themselves on the service they provided for their customers. Now it seems that customer service means the customer is the one who provides the service.
While some businesses strive to do whatever they can to help the American consumer, others do not. You don’t go to a restaurant and expect to have to cook and serve the meal yourself, do you? Why do companies think it is OK to make us scan and bag our purchases?
If I thought my patience was wearing thin before, a recent trip to see a movie has taken me to a new level of frustration. We don’t go to the movies often, but on occasion we like to watch a new release on the big screen.
Last week we went with friends to a theater that has multiple screens. Lots of flicks to choose from. When we got to the box office, there was a sign telling us to go inside to purchase tickets. Once through the front doors, we were told to get into line at the concession counter.
There we stood for 10 minutes waiting for others to pay for their tickets, be told of refreshment specials and order their popcorn with extra butter, soft drinks and Twizzlers. We waited while the concessionaire scooped the popcorn, drizzled butter over it, filled cups with ice, set them beneath the fountain spout and waited for the carbonation to fizz out so the cups could be topped off.
After waiting for the three groups in front of us, we finally were at the head of the line and said simply, “Two seniors for ‘Call of the Wild.’” Twenty seconds later we were pointed toward Theater 6 and on our way to the seats.
I understand the theaters wanting to force-funnel people to the place where they make tons of money, but that’s not customer service. If anything it is a disservice to those who have to wait in a line they don’t want to be in.
Don’t even get me started on the 30 minutes of commercials and previews once we took our seats. That’s a topic for another day.