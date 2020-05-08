Graduation 2020 is unlike any before and hopefully will not be repeated.
For those who are missing commencement exercises and those who are having respect-the-distance events, congratulations one and all. The lack of a ceremony does not mean that your academic efforts are any less important.
This week I want to send best wishes to all those who would be walking across the stage to receive a diploma as well as those who will be walking in less-than-full or even empty stadiums. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with plans for ceremonies as well as family celebrations and parties with friends.
Graduation is a moment that touches me each year as some of the students I’ve taught at USC Aiken receive their well-earned degrees. There have been traditional students who completed their efforts in four years, and there are others who have taken a six- or seven-year journey. The length of time doesn’t matter as long as one crosses the finish line.
There have also been some non-traditional students – folks who have gone to college at a slightly greater age than the norm – whose determination and courage are remarkable. One recent student was graduating from USC Aiken a semester apart from her daughter.
Some of the grads who have been in my class were single parents, others were veterans who served their country in the military. Some were athletes with dreams of playing for pay, others were on their way to law school and others were on their way to advanced degrees in other areas. Many were on their way to the workforce where they hoped for jobs that would lead to careers. Some saw wedding bells in their near future and others welcomed newborns to their families.
While each student was different, they all had something in common – the persistence to stick to a course of study until completion.
While USC Aiken is not having spring graduation, those students who are finishing their degrees this month will be have their commencement exercise on Aug. 15. I hope that many of my former students and their families will be able to have a belated celebration that day.
Also on my mind this year is the high school graduation of my oldest grandchild, Carter. He is in the graduating class of Fort Mill High School and will receive his diploma in the middle of the school’s football stadium. Unfortunately, only the members of his class will be in attendance. The school has decided not to allow parents, grandparents and friends to be there.
My wife and I will miss the excitement of watching this “gradchild” on his special day. It was something we had looked forward to because of the alphabetical challenge we faced ourselves and with our three daughters.
Mary Lou’s maiden name begins with an S, putting her far back when names are read alphabetically. But that wasn’t as far back as someone whose last name starts with a W. I was always seated in the last row and usually near the back. When high school graduation came about, one had to look far down the list before finding my name. It was easier to start at the end and go backward to get to my name.
The same was true with our girls. During their graduations, there was a long wait until their names were called. With Carter, the alphabetical curse was about to be lifted as his last name begins with C. It was a big move up the ABC order.
Regardless of the disappointments for members of the Class of 2020, they will have stories to tell of their graduations – whether college or high school – that will be unmatched by any who have earned their diplomas previously. They are the graduations that were delayed, the ones that never happened, the ones that were live streamed and the ones that had only the grads in the arena or stadium.
Disappointing, yes. But members of the Class of 2020, hold your heads high. You are special. You finished your senior year in trying times. You made it! Congratulations one and all.