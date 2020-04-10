Have you ever had coconut water?
It’s one of the latest beverages found on shelves of our grocery stores. With carbohydrates, electrolytes and potassium, it is something that hydrates without the high quantity of sugar and calories other drinks contain.
While it is found in bottles, cans and cartons, perhaps the best way is au naturel – right out of the coconut.
My first introduction to the mild tasting liquid came during last month’s mission trip to Honduras on our final full day in country. The eight in our group along, with local help, drove more than an hour from Quimistan up a mountain on a narrow unpaved road to Arena Blanca that translates to White Sand.
It is a small village with houses perched on hillsides and banana trees bunching with fruit. There we visited the two-room school and its 50 or so children.
After exiting the van and stretching cramped legs, we walked toward the school through a gauntlet of children who clapped and cheered for us. Inside the cinder-block structure we did the final performance of our skit on the parable of the sower and handed out booklets to the children. Eagerly they took the coloring pencils we brought and diligently colored the pages in bright hues.
After going through our hygiene clinic and having lunch seated outside, the children got to have the fun we brought. Some of them tried the jump rope with members of our team holding both ends.
Our group took two piñatas, and our translator David guided the youngsters through the process. He found a stout limb about 20 feet high and tossed a rope over with one end holding a piñata and the other end secure in David’s hand. A child was chosen, given a stick, blindfolded, spun around three times and told to start swinging.
David had done this before. Each time the hitter felt she knew where the piñata was, David gave the rope a strong jerk, moving the candy-filled brown horse somewhere other than where the stick was swung.
The other children yelled “andele, andele” in shrill voices, urging the hitter to make contact. And when contact was made and candy spilled from the paper mache beast, there was a scrum the likes of which no rugby match has ever seen.
When each piñata had been pummeled soundly, David called a halt to the proceedings and began tossing the candy to the children. None of them left with empty pockets.
The children tossed Frisbees and blew bubbles in the grassy lawn while the resident hens, biddies, ducks and little quackers tried to stay out of the way.
It’s a good thing we did dental and fluoride stations as part of the hygiene clinic since the candy was followed by cake and soft drink. I’m not sure that is the best chaser to a toothbrushing, but the kids enjoyed it and we were excited to see the happy faces.
Oh, you’re wondering what this had to do with coconut water? When the cake was gone (even the shaggy dog that hung around the school had pink icing on his face), David had another trick up his sleeve.
He asked one of the local boys to climb one of the nearby coconut palms. The lad scrambled up the tree trunk to a cluster of nuts near the top. He tossed down eight or 10, and David prepared to do his thing.
With machete in hand, he placed coconut after coconut lengthwise on a blue, makeshift table and deftly chopped off one end of the husk. The resulting hole revealed a reservoir of coconut water ready to be gulped down by thirsty lips. Not one to look a gift coconut in the mouth, I tried it.
It wasn’t sweet, and it wasn’t salty. The pleasant, room-temperature liquid had a pleasing, better-than-plain-water appeal to it as some drops dribbled down my chin. There was plenty for everyone who wanted to try, and the soft white flesh inside produced another tasty delight.
This fresh-from-the-tree treat punctuated our final day in Honduras – a memorable one for the children, and a remarkable one for us.