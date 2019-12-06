The skaters were directed to leave the ice – the real show was about to begin.
It was the day after Thanksgiving, and while others in Chicago were doing their Black Friday best, we were hanging out at Christkindlmarket next to Wrigley Field. The affair is modeled after the same-named event that began in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1545 and has a distinct European flair.
There are booths featuring handmade Christmas ornaments, sweet goodies, warm clothing as well as food and beverage that give the Midwest a feel of Bavaria. Bratwurst and other sausages, soft pretzels, warm wine, steaming cider and hot chocolate made perfect cuisine for a mid-30s, overcast day.
While my wife and I had gone with our Chicago daughter to this event downtown in Daley Plaza several years ago, this was our first visit to Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville, that part of the city’s northside that features the home of the baseball-playing Cubs. With our son-in-law and two bundled-up grandchildren, the six of us visited the market just outside the left-field entrance to Wrigley Field.
Wandering around, we noticed the vendors – I from a distance, my wife with a more up-close and personal look. A few purchases were made, odors of a variety of food were inhaled, photos were snapped in front of a giant lighted bear with Santa hat on his head. Then we spotted the skating rink.
Not unlike the temporary rink that has been set up in Aiken’s Citizens Park, the one at Wrigley easily held scores of men, women and children using their personal or rented blades to glide across the ice.
It was obvious that some had never been on skates, while others had not completely mastered the skill and a few who slid gracefully across the surface as if they had been doing it their whole lives. And they probably had.
It was also obvious that I was not going to be donning skates and making a first-ever attempt. If we were supposed to propel ourselves on metal blades, we would have been born with them.
We had noticed a sign in our market walking that gave the times for something really special on ice, and that is when the skaters were ushered off the frozen surface. It was 3 p.m. and the upcoming show was already drawing interested spectators – us included.
With the rink surrounded by eager spectators, two workers opened a gate. A man with a shovel carefully skated onto the ice and took his place to the side. Then came the big blue and white vehicle which the gathering crowd had anticipated. The Zamboni had arrived.
For those who have never been to an ice hockey match or been interested in Olympic ice skating, it is the Zamboni that lays down a new coating of ice after skaters or players have scraped, gouged and marked up the ice with their sharp metal blades.
The Zamboni scrapes up a thin layer of ice from the rink, including small chunks that have been dislodged and puts down a stream of water that is spread by a towel on the back of the vehicle. That provides a smooth, clean surface for skaters to practice their skills.
We watched in wonder as the driver took the vehicle, clearly marked with the Zamboni name, along the outside of the rink. On his second pass, he drove down the middle of the ice, dividing his work into two equal halves.
Each time around, he eliminated the worn surface and left behind a shiny, smooth layer of virgin ice. We were mesmerized. Pass after pass the machine picked up old ice and laid a fresh coat to the frozen surface. For a Black Friday when others were spending hundreds of dollars, we had free entertainment.
The man with the shovel slowly made his way around the rink to scoop up any stray pieces of ice, and on the Zamboni’s final pass two men opened the gate and ushered the vehicle to its parking place. Minutes later dozens of skaters returned to the new surface, ready to undo the healing work of the Zamboni.
Fear not, however, the blue and white machine had another scheduled outing two hours later. No matter what the skaters did to the ice, it was nothing that Frank Zamboni’s brainchild could not take care of.