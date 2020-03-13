Beth Said Yes! and I thought he had popped the question.
But what question did he ask?
It was the boat I wrote about a few weeks ago. While visiting Bar Harbor, Maine, on a cruise aboard a huge liner, my wife and I, along with our friends Bob and Beth were taking an excursion on a sightseeing boat when it appeared. The lobster boat with traps piled on the back had the name Beth Said Yes! painted boldly on her stern and both sides of the bow.
I pointed out the small, working boat to Bob and Beth as our boat trolled past. With those three words painted as the name, the first thing that came to mind was that a Bar Harbor Beth had said yes to a marriage proposal, just as our friend from Charleston, Beth, had done many years before with Bob. And it was the only thing that came to my mind.
After printing that column, however, a couple of readers had a different idea. Their take was that Beth had said yes to the purchase of the boat. It’s often repeated that the two best days in a boat owner’s life are the one when he buys the boat and the one when he sells it. Could the meaning of Beth Said Yes! be for the first of those days?
Being a crewman on the U.S.S. Blakely (DE-1072) for two years did not give me any ownership options, and I’ve never considered buying a boat for personal use. If the water beckons, cruise ships or boats belonging to others are the best options. But I have friends who have taken great pleasure with boats of their own. Some on lakes. Some on the open ocean.
It was friends of that ilk who convinced me to consider that second meaning behind the name. As any reasonable 21st century person would do, I went online and keyed in the name – Beth Said Yes! It was only after a slew of images appeared of the boat that I realized something had been missing from my first article. There is an exclamation point at the end of the name – Beth Said Yes!
Clicking on images gave me little else to go on. There was one picture that had a caption from the photographer stating how much she enjoyed seeing that particular boat each summer. Some of the photos could be purchased anywhere from $4.95 to $79.
It was only after clicking on a link with the heading, “Where do Maine lobster boats get their names?” that things began getting clear. Following that link led me to a group of articles and blogs about lobstering in Maine. A reprinted blog courtesy of the Maine Lobster Festival referred to an article by Christine LeMieux Oragano, the author of “How to Catch a Lobster in Downeast Maine,” a book with which I am intimately unfamiliar.
While the article did not mention Beth Said Yes!, it did discuss where lobster fishermen get the inspiration for the names of their boats.
Oragano wrote, “I learned that roughly 60 percent of Downeast lobster boats have a female name. Further research, via surveys, showed that most often a lobsterman names his boat after his wife.”
And Beth Said Yes!?
The blog said that someone named Beth had responded to Oragano’s article on lobster boat naming.
“My husband's boat is (named) Beth Said Yes – because I finally agreed it was time for a new boat!”
Case closed, and my romantic notion of the name origin has been shattered. Still, for all the Beths I meet in the future and those to whom they have said yes, I’ll still keep my original story at the ready. Maybe they have never been to Bar Harbor and don’t know much about lobster boat names.