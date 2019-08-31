The bathroom is one of man’s greatest creations.
It is a multi-functional part of the house often wrapped up in little more than a 10-by-12-foot area. In this tiny room (although some are much larger) one bathes in a tub or shower, takes care of toilet essentials, brushes teeth, combs hair, primps in front of a mirror, puts on makeup, trims beards, takes medications and even gives Sally Sue her late-night drink of water.
There aren’t too many other places that offer such a wide variety of opportunities in such a small space.
This summer has been the season of bathroom renovation in our household. When we moved into this half-century-old house nine years ago, there were significant alterations made throughout. Hardwood floors hidden by wall-to-wall carpet were unveiled. The kitchen was enlarged, merging with the lines of the family room to create an inviting open look.
Walls were painted, double-paned windows replaced the originals, and new overhead lighting fixtures and ceiling fans were installed. The bathrooms, however, were left intact except for the removal of floral wallpaper downstairs.
In the spring my wife and I decided it was time to take care of bathroom business. Both were decked out in white tile. Upstairs had square glossy tiles on the floor and on the bathtub walls. Downstairs were hexagonal tiles on the floor and subway tile in the shower. While functional, they were showing their age.
Not having shopped for all the bathroom needs, we took the first step by looking at tile. Never did we realize there were so many choices. Entering stores that specialize in these materials, I was overwhelmed. Fortunately, my wife was with me and after careful study made astute choices for both upstairs and down.
All I had to do was nod my head if I liked them.
Then there was the search for granite to go on countertops. Once again, I knew nothing about that material, but Mary Lou was able to choose two types that would go well with the selected tile for both rooms.
It seemed that with each decision made, two more came along that required action. What kind of hardware for the shower? What type of towel bars? How about a grab bar? Don’t forget a new medicine cabinet.
Included in the process were the selection and purchase of new toilets – something one does not shop for every day – and a new bathtub for upstairs. A carpenter was contacted to build a new cabinet and vanity. Paint samples were reviewed and cans of paint purchased along with brushes, rollers and drop cloths.
All that occurred before the first bit of work was done to the rooms.
The company we worked with provided a schedule for the demolition of the old and the installation of the new. Always needing to have one bathroom fully operational, we decided to have the larger bathroom done first. The schedule was sent to us with the days outlined for demo, plumbing, electrical, tile and sheetrock work.
It would largely take place while we were on our vacation in Maine. Through our security system camera, we watched that week as workers came and went with various tools, buckets and boxes. Watching the various workers go in and out throughout the days, we were glad not to have been home during that renovation.
By the time we returned, most of the work was done. Tile was laid. A new tub had been installed with a can light and fan over it. Where a closet once stood, an open area waiting for a vanity and mirror gave the feeling of a much larger room. Even though the cabinet and granite have yet to be installed, the room is beautiful.
This week the downstairs bath got its turn. Much smaller than our main bathroom, this one’s demo took only half a day. Then came plumbers and electricians to rough in areas for that part of the room. For 2½ days a man laying tile has been involved in getting the shower ready, placing the river rock flooring and then cutting, cementing, laying and grouting the tile on the floor and in the shower walls.
It will still be another week or two before everything is in place and the downstairs is ready for full use, but the change has been dramatic. I’m wondering why we didn’t do this earlier.
With various workers going in and out of the house dealing with their own specialty, it is a bit unsettling trying to stay at home while the work is being done. The dogs bark with each new worker who comes. They have to get used to their scent and that they are welcome visitors.
The noises from drills and saws makes staying in the house anything but relaxing. The dirt and dust, no matter how careful the workers are, seems to get everywhere.
The results, however, make the discomfort worth it. Seeing a project that we (mostly my wife) envisioned come to completion is exciting. And getting to use these most important rooms is a real pleasure. I’m just glad we won’t have to do it again.