Perhaps it was the first sign of getting back to normal – lunch with friends.
Three of us sat on my neighbor’s deck at an appropriate distance and dined from our takeout barbecue dinner plates.
A Friday lunch tradition, barbecue with friends is something I look forward to every week, and it’s been going on since I retired nearly a decade ago. For nearly two months, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has kept me bottled up at home with few outside social outlets. That has included Friday Q.
Certainly my wife keeps me company, and for that I am always grateful. And there are phone conversations with friends, texts and emails as well as FaceTime chats with our daughters and grandchildren. Those are all great, but there is nothing that compares to face-to-face communication interrupted only by a fork-full of tasty food from the Styrofoam plate.
With the sun beating down on us, we told stories, discussed politics, talked about social distancing and of course mentioned Tuesday Weld. (That’s an inside comment for which you would have to be a Friday BBQ Club member to appreciate.)
The meal was the first one from a restaurant that I’ve had since the stay-at-home directive came from Columbia. Since mid-March I can count on the fingers of one hand the number of times I’ve gone beyond the boundaries of our yard. There have been four trips to the grocery store, and that is about it.
As with so many others, days have been filled with working in the yard, cleaning in the house, watching TV and having story time. Oh, you don’t have daily story time? Too bad.
Twice a day – at lunch time and bedtime – our daughter who lives in Chicago calls us via FaceTime. The screen comes to life with grandchildren Ezra and Aviv peering in our direction. My wife, a retired second grade teacher/school media specialist, has two books from her large collection at the ready.
She shows each book to the children, ages 5 and almost 3, and asks which they would like to hear first. Ezra is usually the one who picks, but occasionally Aviv will chime in with her choice.
In teacher/librarian fashion, Mary Lou reads each page aloud and turns the book toward the camera so the children can see the illustrations. Ezra is fascinated from cover to cover. Aviv often chooses to go off and play. At the conclusion of Book No. 2, Ezra often tells us a tale that he is creating in his vast imagination.
There are elements of some of the books that Mary Lou has read, and the rest is pure Ezra. Currently we are in the midst of a story about a monster and an island filled with jaguars and poison snakes. There are canoes and ogres as well as a family with a dad who had poison from one of the snakes (but he wasn’t bitten.) I’m sure this will one day be a best-seller when Ezra learns to put it on paper.
We enjoy this special time each day when we get to see our tired daughter and her two energetic youngsters. This gives her somewhat of a break in a pandemic routine that has gotten old. While we have been able to get outside for most of our at-home stay, the weather in Chicago has afforded few days when that family is able to venture outdoors. It snowed there earlier this week and rainy days with highs in the 40s were forecast for the next few days.
Now, however, it appears that there might be a bit of a break in our isolation. In the Palmetto State, businesses are beginning to open again. Some stores have been allowed to reopen, but I doubt that I’ll be visiting anything other than the grocery store. I’ll still wear a mask, and I’ll be wiping down things brought in from the outside world. For those of us beyond retirement age, this is a scary time.
But perhaps the Friday BBQ meetings can continue. That is a normal I welcome back with a hearty appetite.