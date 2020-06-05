The tiny plastic case had been undisturbed for years.
It was packed with each move, pushed aside when other things were sought, recognized but unused over the decades. As Wednesday approached, however, the clear box with its precious contents grabbed my attention.
Inside was a tape cassette with simple writing on the label, “Mary Lou–Jeffrey, June 3, 1972.” It was an audio recording of our wedding ceremony from 48 years ago, a gift from one of my wife’s uncles who taped the event.
The cassette had lived in various boxes over the years, often hidden from view and almost never listened to. It was one of those things that we have and know we can listen to anytime, but “anytime” never comes around. There are always other things that seem more pressing.
For the past several years it has lived in a cabinet in the family room, beneath a radio/record/CD/cassette player. With it were a few of the tape mixes I recorded years ago to play in cars on long trips. The Beatles and Jim Croce seemed more entertaining than a wedding ceremony with organ music.
One of our daughters mentioned earlier in the week that we were approaching our 50th anniversary – just two years away, she reminded us. That’s when I became intrigued about the plastic case and its contents. I quickly found it less than a yardstick distance away from my favorite seat. Then I wondered if it would still play.
Technology has advanced since the days of magnetic tape. There were CDs with clearer sound quality and then came digital formats that didn’t require actually holding onto something. The recordings are in the cloud and can be accessed everywhere on multiple devices. After not being played for decades, was the tape still usable? And the next question was about the cassette player. Would it work? It had never been tested since the day I brought the multi-use player into the house.
There was a fall-back machine, a portable player that we bought eight years ago for a project that required hours of interviews. That piece of equipment had rarely been used since then and was not of the highest quality when purchased. We discovered that finding a cassette player was not an easy task.
Not without some difficulty, I got the tape to play. The organ music sounded spooky, the words from the ministers were sometimes garbled, but the message from that day came loud and clear. They were words that I missed in the excitement of the wedding day but that should be adhered to on a daily basis for a successful marriage.
The Rev. Murray Yarborough, pastor of the church I attended while in college, delivered the comments to Mary Lou and me. He called the wedding celebration one of the “great moments of life” that brings together two “unique, distinctive” individuals who were being “called into a new existence” together.
I heard the words all those years ago but was not really listening. I was more intent on remembering to say the few words required of me. He told us to recall the “thrill of your early love” but go beyond that.
“Make love for each other a growing part of your lives,” Murray instructed us.
He told us that love’s prerogative is to “give, give, give.” That is something that is often omitted in the I-me-mine world we live in. We were told to put the other first, something I have often fallen short of.
And then he told us to make “this day the most sacred day of your life … life’s greatest fulfillment.” That struck at the heart of what an anniversary should be. It is not a day to quickly grab a card, get flowers and go out to dinner. It is a remembrance of the reason two people joined together in the first place – whether a year ago, 20 years or 70.
With the Rev. John Williams officiating, vows were repeated, rings exchanged, prayers and a benediction lifted up, and a recessional was played. It was 15 minutes that changed our lives. It was 15 minutes that started our lives.
Now, 48 years later, we look at photos of those two young people with wonder in their eyes and hope in their hearts. After listening to the tape several times this week, I am taken back to Murray’s words of “give, give, give” and realize how far I have fallen short of his charge. I’ll try to do better.
The plastic case and its precious contents are now back in their normal place, but the meaningful words they contain are freshly etched in my memory. Now each time I see my bride, I’ll view her as the young woman who stole my heart those many years ago.
Forty-eight years. It’s a good start.