How often do you give a thought about a mailbox?
For most, it is rare that we think about how it looks. When my wife and I first married, we lived in a garage apartment on James Island in Charleston. Mail was sent to the address of our landlord, who gave it to us or put it inside the downstairs door.
At our first house in Aiken, the mailman entered our Florida room and placed mail in the letterbox on the wall. It was there when we moved in, and we saw no need for a change. We didn’t even have to step outside to get the bills, letters and flyers that were deposited there.
The next house required a street-side mailbox that we set on a wooden post next to the driveway. We stopped our cars just into the drive, got out and fetched the mail before completing our parking duties. That worked well until the post rotted several years later and the assembly came tumbling down, necessitating a replacement. Until then I rarely gave a thought about the mailbox.
When we moved to our current location nine years ago, we purchased a black metal mailbox and black metal post that were placed next to the street. No more rotting wood to contend with.
Today I pay little attention to it except to make sure it is standing straight and that the house number is still there.
But occasionally someone will take notice and see that the paint has dulled to a matte finish. It is then that a can of glossy black spray paint is purchased and a new coat goes on.
Recently in driving around town I have somehow gotten into the habit of paying attention to mailboxes – not the personal ones in front of homes but the ones provided by the Postal Service. It started while stopped for a red light on Laurens Street next to Plum Pudding. There a mailbox sits waiting to accept deposits from letter writers, bill payers and bill senders in that area.
What I saw was a tired looking receptacle with worn paint on its sad-looking exterior and a bit of rust showing through where the paint had faded. It was hard to imagine that people would actually trust that mail would be plucked from the back of the box.
For such a box to be at a key intersection in downtown Aiken made the deteriorated shape of the box that much more noticeable.
I began taking note of other mailboxes around town, fearing that perhaps all of the city’s mail receptacles were in similar condition. There are two in the Kroger shopping center that are not in much better shape than the one on Laurens Street. My fears grew.
After looking around at some of the more than 20 postal boxes around the city, I learned that not all are in such dire straits. There is one in the courthouse parking lot that is bright and shiny and also one in Mitchell Shopping Center that could be used in a commercial for mail pickup and delivery.
I’m hoping that mailboxes, like streets around town, are on some kind of rotating resurfacing schedule. A couple of streets in my neighborhood were recently repaved. Perhaps some of the untidy mailboxes will get the same treatment.
Neither rain nor sleet nor dark of night (nor faded paint) will keep the men and women of the Postal Service from delivering (and picking up) the mail. But I do hope the neglected boxes will get a facelift soon.