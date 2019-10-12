Adoptions have been slow. Kids are back in school, families are busy with activities and people just aren’t coming out to adopt. This is disheartening for the many adoptable dogs and cats at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
Recently, sweet Tiffany was shutting down and losing hope. When people look to adopt, they want the pet to look at them and get excited. They want to feel an instant connection. But when we showed Tiffany to potential adopters, she no longer wagged her tail or carried one of her toys to show off. Instead, this brindle and white mixed breed now ignored people or ran to the corner of the play yard to hide. After waiting more than two months on the adoption floor, she no longer believed anyone would actually take her home.
Desperate to help Tiffany, we posted a video on the FOTAS Facebook page of her sitting in her kennel. It captured her depression, showing how she sulked and avoided eye contact.
Within hours of posting it, people responded – more than 900 shares of her video. People were calling from Wisconsin wanting us to send her to them. Our amazing social media community started calling and coming to visit her. We showed her to multiple people, and then she found her match: a fabulous Aiken resident, Tina Watson, who fell in love with Tiffany and gave her a forever home.
What still gives me goosebumps as I write this, is the number of people who cared about this dog from just seeing 20 seconds of video. In that brief clip, they could see and feel her loneliness.
What I hope people remember is that Tiffany is not alone. While we do everything to make their time at the shelter a happy and loving experience, at the end of the day these homeless pets are in a kennel. They are not at home.
Tiffany was lucky because people online responded to her sadness. But there will always be others having difficulty living in a shelter environment. There’s Chloe, a 6-year-old sweetheart who pines in her kennel. There’s Mitchell, a young, black boxer mix, who jumps in his kennel due to stress. And what about our two Carolina dog mixes – Skittles and Izzy? These sisters are anxiously waiting for visitors to their kennel.
We will continue to reach out to our Facebook friends – they always seem to come through. But if you have room in your heart and in your home, please come to the county shelter, located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken, and ask the staff who really needs saving, is shut down and feeling hopeless. That dog or cat will fill your heart in a way that is indescribable.
Their lives are in our hands.
By the Numbers
In the first 10 days of October, The County Animal Shelter took in 172 strays and surrendered pets – an average of 17 animals per day. Please spay/neuter your pets.