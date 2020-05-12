Commander Daniel J. Vetsch is being assigned to command the supply department onboard the Amphibious Assault Aircraft Carrier, USS America (LHA 6). He will manage eight officers and over 160 sailors. The ship is homeported in Sasebo, Japan.
He is currently serving as aviation material budget officer for Naval Weapons Support System Command in Philadelphia.
Previously, he was budget officer for Command Naval Air Forces Pacific, the supply officer on the guided-missile destroyer, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) and assistant supply officer on the guided-missile heavy cruiser, USS Vella Gulf (CG 72). He has also served at various Inventory Control Points and Supply depots throughout the US and overseas at Sigonella, Sicily. He is qualified as a Surface Warfare Supply Corps Officer, Naval Aviation Supply Officer, Defense Acquisition Corps member, and has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and numerous other commendations and awards.
Dan graduated from South Aiken High School in 1996 and USCA in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He began his naval career by attending Officer Candidate School in October 2000 and subsequently attending Naval Supply School in Athens, Georgia. He graduated from Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California,in 2012 with a Master of Business Administration. Dan is married to Sabrina Bevilacqua of Aci Trezza, Sicily. They have two sons, William & Victor.