Support our local restaurants/businesses
Local restaurants are trying hard to provide touch-free meal pick-up. The offers are creative in many locations and may save not only your time and need for trips to the grocery for preparing meals but also may save these businesses for our future enjoyment. Buying gift cards (some of which come with an incentive) is another terrific way to help put cash in their coffers, enabling them to continue to buy goods and services. The same holds true for other service businesses and individual service providers.
Hitchcock Woods facts
Hitchcock Woods Foundation provided amazing “Facts in the Woods” recently. In case these details are not well known to you, here is their quote: “Hitchcock Woods is 2.5 times the size of Central Park, spans 2,109 acres, has over 70 miles of trails and is available to the public 365 days a year. It is the largest privately owned urban forest in the United States.” When friends come to visit, this is good to share if you take them walking in our glorious Woods.
Alexa helpful
If you have Alexa or something similar in your home, I have found "her" to be very helpful while staying inside my home. One feature I particularly enjoy is music by request. Lately, I have enjoyed Kenny Rogers and Joe Diffie, remembering many of their greatest hits. Just be sure to state her name first, “Alexa, play Kenny Rogers hits,” and then address Alexa by name to control volume and to shut off at the end of sessions or for any other requests. Saying her name is key for actions.
Reminding again: Virtual viewing
Worship services abound online to keep our spirits uplifted during this Lenten season. Remember to consider virtual field trips offered at zoos, museums, national parks, and international and historic sites by going to your internet for a quick search. Not really an outright replacement, but it can be inspiring, especially as a family together, for home schooling or for us non-students. There are also Broadway Shows available to watch online.
Cancellations/postponements
Usually I can remind you of events going on which you might find of interest. Of course, your best bet now is to watch the media and even check with the event hosts for Facebook postings or online information of future scheduling.
Some upcoming events
These seem to be safe bets, since they are quite far in the future. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are officially rescheduled for July 23, 2021. The 2020 Heart Show Summer Benefit, normally held mid-summer, is on for Sept. 22 and 23. The 2021 Heart Show Winter Benefit dates are Feb. 24-28, 2021. Nice to have things to anticipate in the future.
Funny posting
Good friend Deri Beard shared this recently as we shelter in place: “Day 4 of Social Distancing: Struck up a conversation with a spider today. Seems nice. He’s a web designer.”