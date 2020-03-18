Timing of Joye-ful events
How remarkable are the reviews of attendees to the various Joye in Aiken events. And, the fortuitous timing was such that just their final event had to be streamed instead of presented in front of a live audience. Until next time, we thank Juilliard, Sandra Field, Janice Jennings, Juanita Palmer, JOYE Cottage and all the incredible people who work diligently to bring this classy opportunity to Aiken. The timing of the Heart Benefit Shows also caused many of us to breathe a sigh of relief!
Virtual field trips
While going in person may not be an option, consider virtual field trips offered at zoos, museums, national parks, international and historic sites by going to your internet for a quick search. Not really an outright replacement, but it can be inspiring to take a look, especially as a family together. Not sure how to search and use your phone, tablet or computer? Consider the next option below.
McGrath to the rescue
Still scheduled as of my writing this is a session with the McGrath Computer Learning Center team on Tuesday, April 14, from 1-3 p.m. at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior Center at 841 Edgefield Avenue, NW. The team is there to answer questions and help you use your equipment with ease, and it is free. They teach a variety of technology-related instructions, actually. You can visit their website at www.mcgrathclc.com.
Horses and Harmony
With scheduling in flux, pay attention for announcements as to whether this event can still take place at 117 Stable Drive in Aiken on Saturday, April 25 at 3 p.m., benefitting the Aiken Symphony Guild. See aikensymphonyguild.org to better understand their vital role in partnership with the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and our youth musicians. All proceeds go to the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, a gem in Aiken’s crown as a top small Southern town. Riders show their horses accompanied by the Aiken Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Portnoy. If this important fundraiser can proceed on schedule for their 2020 event, actually David Tavernier will serve as Master of Ceremonies, while dinner will be served by the fabulous Blue Collard catering group. A silent auction will take place too. Get directions or information from 803-645-6545.
'Dancing with the Stars' brothers
By July 9, 2020, we can hope to schedule entertainment events. The historic Township Auditorium at 1703 Taylor Street in Columbia has announced an evening with Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy and their wives, Pita Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson. Township Auditorium is reached by phone at 803-576-2350 for Maks and Val Live 2020 Motion Picture Tour.
Project to consider
With time at home, is this when closets should be rearranged for warmer weather? Certainly, many Aiken area charities would welcome your donations, as you cull through the closet. If you tackle this job, designate a staging area like your bed or a corner and empty your closet out. Take inventory and eliminate items that don’t really belong in the closet. Remove unwanted items such as things which do not fit, which have not been worn in a long while or which do not suit your style. Before returning the closet content, give it a cleaning. Hangers which match and are turned the same direction, with clothing colors in sync, really give the task a highly finished look and make it easier to find things. I always think nothing is more appealing in a home than an empty space!
Feelings of power
Good friend Antionette Retter recently posted something which made me smile, in these days where finding things to smile about requires a bit more doing. She posted a meme of “What Gives People Feelings of Power,” with money scoring a bit, status scoring a bit more and being the line leader in kindergarten scoring the highest! I remember the grade-school pride felt at getting to clean the blackboard and erasers, slapping them together in a cloud of chalk dust! Thanks, Antionette.