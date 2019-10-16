Reminders
FOTAS celebrates 10 years in partnership with our community. Congratulations! Come to their party and bring your shelter-adopted dog alumni on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a family fun day at Aiken County Animal Shelter, at 333 Wire Road. There will be $10 adoption specials, photo booth, games and fun.
The Aiken Women’s Heart Board will have tickets available as of November for their Heart Show to be held Feb. 26 through March 1. I jumped the gun in my most recent prior Smidge column and apologize for any confusion this caused. Thank you to all the callers who accepted my mea culpa so graciously. Watch the Aiken Standard for the official start of ticket sales closer to the beginning of November, with the names and contact information of the sellers.
Applefest is Nov. 2, at St. John’s UMC downtown. Donations will be accepted starting the week prior for Twice Loved Treasures and for Second-Hand Rose clothing items. Books are accepted now. Call 803-648-6891 for times to drop off your items. Be sure to put this wonderful family event on your calendar and follow the scent of cinnamon and fresh mountain apples to the corner of Richland and Newberry, downtown Aiken.
Women of Woodside Holiday Home Tour will take place on Monday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $25, available starting Nov. 4 at Nandina, 3 Monkeys, Plum Pudding, Menagerie, Southside Gallery, Aiken Design Center, The Reserve Club, Woodside Plantation CC, Woodside Development and Woodside Realty. I will put in more details closer to the event.
Shag lessons
Johnny and Judy Turner offer a series of six shag lessons starting Monday, Oct. 28, at The Aiken Shrine Club. Beginners start at 7 p.m. and intermediates at 8:15 p.m. Call 803-221-2361 or email jsturner430@atlanticbb.net.
Town and Country Club welcomes you
Aiken Town and Country Club meets the first Thursday of almost every month. (Check for sure to see if they plan to meet in January.) They convene at the Convocation Center, 375 Robert Bell Parkway, at USCA. The upcoming meeting will be Nov. 7, with social time at 10 a.m. and the meeting at 10:30. The speaker is Sgt. Mary Frantz from the Aiken County Sheriff’s office, where she is responsible for the police canines. Her duties include community policing as well. Every month, the speakers are unique and bring good information on topics like beekeeping and success with planting in our climate. The purpose of this long-established club is threefold: social, cultural and civic welfare. The local charities they support are the Scholarship Fund for USC Aiken and Aiken Tech, the Cumbee Center and the Salvation Army. All women from the Aiken area are invited. For further information, call 803-648-6748.
Julie Adams studio artists exhibit
At the Croft Building, Studio 143 Laurens Street, on Nov. 8 and 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the community is invited to attend the 2019 Annual Artist Studio Exhibit. This is the 10th Anniversary for the Arts Main Gallery to honor these artists with displays of their work. There are 25 working artists, with paintings as individual as each artist. Julie Adams encourages them to refine their skills, explore mediums, experiment and develop their own voice. Julie, an amazing talent in our Aiken Fine Arts community, quotes Einstein, saying, “Creativity is contagious. Pass it on.”
Millbrook 2019 Living Christmas Trees
Bernice DeLoach, a wonderful local singing and acting talent, reminds us that the free tickets are going fast for this popular annual event. Tickets are obtained at the church office located at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd SE. Questions can be directed to 803-648-4167. Performances are Dec. 7 at 2 and 6 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Christmas down Memory Lane.
Farm to table event
On Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., there will be a fundraiser for Aiken County residents affected by and to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The location is Newberry Street Festival Center. Ticket sales are available at www.brendasangels.org. Marie Mullis Durrett, founder of Brenda’s Angels, always provides first-class events, in honor of her best friend, the late Brenda Willis Bodie, and others who benefit from the efforts of this non-profit organization. November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. It is now the third leading cause of cancer in the U.S.
Another reminder is to suggest readers choose Brenda’s Angels as your charity of choice, if you attend Night of Giving Back at Floyd & Green Jewelers, 515 Silver Bluff Road, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.