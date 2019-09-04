The Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) presents awards
The LBD community nominates dedicated volunteers to be selected by LBDA's board of directors for the prestigious Dorothy Mangurian Volunteer of the Year Award. This year, LBDA is proud and honored to announce we have 2 volunteers that depict the qualities and characteristics this award signifies. "Recipients of the award epitomize selflessness, continued commitment to enhancing awareness, and helping people living with LBD," said Todd C. Graham of LBDA.
Aiken’s own Nancy Martin is in her fourth year as a volunteer support group facilitator for M'Aiken a Difference in Aiken. She raises awareness of LBD in her community by sharing informational materials on this terrible disease. She has hosted many awareness events including a breakfast attended by over 100 individuals. Her passion for LBD awareness stems from her husband's diagnosis and five-year-long battle with the disease. She is never too busy to lend an ear to those in need.
Pat Snyder was the winner from North Carolina.
Shag dancing class
Judy and Johnny are starting a new shag class on Monday, Sept. 9 at the Aiken Shrine Club. Beginner class starts at 7 p.m. and intermediate at 8:14 p.m. There are a series of sox classes. Contact jsturner4302atlanticbb.net or 803-221-2361 for info.
'Best Small Town' voting now
We won first place in this category in 2018 and placed near the top last year. We want our title back! Go now through Sept. 16 to www.southernlliving.com/southsbestvote. You can also vote by finding info at #VisitAikenSC/visitaikensc.com. There are a few screens to go through when entering, but Southern Living is reputable, I believe.
Sing out Strong
Diane Haslam is the Artistic Director who will lead South Boundary Singers, Aiken Singers, Bellles Canto and Bellini in concert on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Aiken’s First Baptist Church downtown. Reception to follow. Free admission.
Savannah Sipping Society
A widow, a divorcee, an unemployed architect and a beauty consultant become friends. Hilarious hijinks ensue at the Main Street Players show at the Edgefield Discovery center, William Bouknight Theatre. The address is 405 Main Street, Edgefield. The dates are Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:30 and Sept. 22 and 29 at 3 p.m. These wonderful local actresses star: Betsy Wilson-Mahoney, Ruth Bartley Bledsoe, Jeanne Lake Webb and Sallye Williams Rich. Tickets are $20. Call 803-637-2233. Thanks to The Edgefield County Historical Society for bringing this ensemble piece to their theatre.
Aiken 7th Annual Oktoberfest
Remember Sept. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. downtown to enjoy taste of Germany with food, drinks, oompah music and college football on the big screen.
Indie arts vintage market
Sept. 6 and 21 and Oct. 19 are the next dates scheduled for the public event by Material Things, 616 Park avenue SE, at the corner of Park and Horry. See works of local artisans. Items featured include linens, barware, silverplate, decorative accessories, cake stands, painted metal trays and so much more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.