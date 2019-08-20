Bound to Sing boys' auditions
Now in its eighth year, Bound to Sing is the premier boys’ choir in our area. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Brandon Ball, the boys with unchanged voices rehearse at Aiken’s First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield Street, North. Auditions are today and Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4:15-5:30 p.m. at First Baptist. Rehearsals begin Tuesday, Sept. 3. For further info about this great opportunity to gain skills which last a lifetime, contact Brandon Ball at BBall1@augusta.edu or Tom Calhoun at 803-522-2908. I have attended their concerts and enjoyed them thoroughly.
Oktoberfest needs volunteers
The festival sponsored by Aiken Downtown Development Association (ADDA) is offering this delightful fall event on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5:30-10 p.m. on Newberry Street, downtown. They need volunteers for serving beer and wine, checking IDs and selling tokens. Email adda_asst@atlanti.net to submit your name or get more info. Will have The Foothills Oompah Band and college football on the big screen. I have enjoyed this very much in prior years. Won’t it be nice to possibly have a nip in the air by then?
Cecil Williams here at Aiken County Historical Society meeting
On Sept. 22 at 3 p.m., the esteemed photographer Cecil Williams will be the guest speaker and doing a book signing at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Newberry Street for the Aiken County Historical Society’s fall meeting. Photographer Cecil Williams has photographed every important moment of the Civil Rights Movement in South Carolina. His photographs have appeared in many famous publications all over the country. If you need more details, contact the gentleman responsible for securing Cecil Williams for this meeting, Allen Riddick, at 803-649-6050. Allen certainly does much for our community, and this incredible opportunity is no exception!
October fun Animal Open House
Calendars fill up when folks head back to school, but animals like fun things too! Doc Holly at Veterinary Services at 1721 Whiskey Road let me know about this event coming Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They invite you to join them for Ultimate Animal Open House. Bring your family (including dogs on a leash) for lunch, fun, lectures on animal care, demonstrations, pet adoptions, an exotic breed show, trick competition, door prizes and more. You can call 803-648-5489 for specifics.
'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'
Opening the Aiken Community Theatre’s 68th season on Sept. 5, this thought-provoking musical done in Disney style travels the streets of 1482 Paris. Victor Hugo’s novel and songs from the Disney film will help ponder the question, “What makes a monster and what makes a man?” Performers include so many local favorites, like Brad King, Jerry West, Anissa Cordova, Marshall Mahoney and Patrick Boylan to name just a few. Dates are Sept. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30; and, September 8 at 2 p.m. If you have yet to enjoy what our ACT has to offer, this is going to be a powerful season. Info at http://www.aikencommunitytheatre.org. Or, buy tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=97971.
Christ Central Hope Center School
Hope Center School is looking for students to enroll this fall in its new six-week Nurse Aide training program. This program is licensed by S.C. Commission on Higher Education. Classes are at 5 Hickman Street in Graniteville. Contact Roger or Judy Floyd at 803-393-4575 for more information on this and their other classes at Christ Central’s Hope Center. Visit Hope Center page at https://www.facebook.com/Christ-Central-Graniteville-SC-1138162199568811/.