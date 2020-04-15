Naturescapes from Augusta National
Although we have a wait until Nov. 9-15, 2020, to walk the grounds or watch TV broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Course, there is a YouTube video worth watching to see the course in all its glory. Go on YouTube and search for Naturescapes from Augusta National Golf Club for a 43-minute tour of the beauty of this treasure in full bloom. You can also put the name in Google search bar (use that little magnifying glass atop page to open search bar), and it will take you to this glorious video.
Something was phishy
Please use the utmost caution when considering electronic items which seem even slightly odd, as mischief and worse is proliferating at an extreme rate lately. On Easter Sunday, I received a receipt from Apple for a game I knew I did not purchase. The whole duplicate of legitimate Apple receipts was presented in the email. There was a prominent link which said, “Report a problem.” When I clicked on this, my suspicions arose the further I went in providing info requested. Scanning down, it became clear that Apple would never request my Social Security number, date of birth or even credit card info! I quickly deleted any entries and found a prior receipt from Apple. I opened it, found the correct prompt to reach them, left a call back and heard from Apple within a minute, with a well-informed customer service rep handling all the details to my utmost satisfaction. All I had to do when we finished speaking was send bogus receipt to this email address: reportphishing@apple.com. (You are welcome to go to settings, find Apple password settings and change if you feel more secure doing so.) The bogus charge had not appeared on my Apple records. Very slick phishing scheme, but Apple has the highest security, thankfully.
Time-fillers
Like most households, I have a challenging jigsaw puzzle in process on the dining room table. 1,000-piece ones are tougher than I had remembered! Apparently, there is even a shortage of puzzles available these days.
Saw this clever bit several times on Facebook from friends: “Used to unroll toilet paper like I was spinning The Wheel of Fortune. Now, it is more like working a combination lock on a safe!”
Are you as guilty as I am of putting my hands to my face? Hard habit to break.
An interesting anthology series to watch on SCETV, pbs.org, or the PBS Video app is Ken Burns’ "Country Music." Fascinating biographies which stream for 16 hours, by eras and decades, as only the remarkable storyteller Ken Burns can provide for free in his latest slice of Americana.
If you prefer, bovine enthusiasts can tune to Farm Sanctuary at cow.com where more than 500 rescued farm animals congregate and graze. Hope they are social distancing!
Cancellations/postponements
Usually I can remind you of events going on which you might find of interest. Of course, your best bet now is to watch the media and even check with the event hosts for Facebook postings or online information of future scheduling.
USC Aiken commencement rescheduled
Commencement for the Class of 2020 is now scheduled for Aug. 15, according to Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan.
2020 Census
By now, most have discovered as I did that this is a very simple process to complete, taking only minutes. You should have received a couple of printed notices in the mail, containing your census filing number. For more information, go to 2020Census.gov.