It's All Good Market & Catering
Remember Stoplight Deli and their great fare? You can find some of their items at 337 Hayne Avenue, SW. (They are open under the same ownership as formerly popular Stoplight Deli right downtown, minus the salt and pepper shakers!) Hours are limited, open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Portions are generous, to say the least. Call 803-226-9068 for more info or for catering. This location is right by where the ACTS drop off location used to be. As the name implies, “It’s All Good!”
Tried Joe's Bar & Grill in New Ellenton yet?
General Manager Joanna Voigt wants folks to know the location at 900 Main Street has been totally revamped and upgraded under his management. It is fresh and clean, with a full menu at reasonable prices in the food service front room. Lots of sounds of fun are coming from the bar in the back. Call 803-652-3769. Again, a large group of us were there last week with lots of compliments for the casual dinners. Joanna treated us to fried green tomatoes with a balsamic glaze to try while waiting for our meals, and not a one was left uneaten. This is almost to the Route 278 turn, as you go through New Ellenton’s Main Street. Remember to adhere to the speed limits – strictly enforced!
Beach music festival
Have you seen the ads for this event? It is Aug. 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Village at Woodside. Tickets are $10. The band starts at 6 p.m. There is a shag contest at 7 p.m. Lots of food and other vendors will be present while you enjoy the Hilton Head Headliners for entertainment. Call Ciera at 803-644-2377 or Melinda at 803-644-2362 for information. You need to bring lawn chairs.
Need hospitality gifts?
Betsy Wilson Mahoney has an excellent replenished selection of canvas and paper prints and originals in her Art by Betsy spots at both Menagerie and the Aiken Antique Mall. Lots of mugs too. She does calendars as well as albums of family and special occasion portraits. Her animal paintings are so lifelike too. She captures the mood of Aiken, surrounding beaches and our equestrian community to a tee!
Blessing of the Backpacks
St. John’s downtown at Richland and Newberry invites all to start your school year off right with a blessing and a backpack tag on Sunday, Aug. 18. Join them at the 9:02 or 11 a.m. service and bring your backpack. Students of any age are encouraged to bring their book bags and receive a blessing for the school year ahead. Teachers, administrators and parents will be blessed as well. This tradition has been going on for years to an appreciative student body. Come early and enjoy a cup of coffee!
Mannheim Steamroller
So many great cultural events are coming up: Aiken Symphony, Newberry Opera House, Aiken Community Theatre, and The Etherredge series to name just a few. I saw one I would love to attend in addition to these local choices, in particular. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will be at The Riverside Theatre of the Pabst Theatre Organization on Saturday, Nov. 16. They have been performing for 45 years since their first album. They are synonymous with holiday music in my home. Timeless, they continue to occupy top spots at Billboard charts every year. At 2 p.m. the doors open, with the show at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Go to pabsttheater.org for all the details.