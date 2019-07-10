Talented local artists at USCA
The exhibit is free and takes place from July 10 through Aug. 12 at the University of South Carolina Aiken Etherredge Center Gallery. The intriguing title is “Friday Morning Plain Air Artists.” It seems the featured local artists have gathered all over Aiken every Friday morning for the past year to paint together outside. The collection features more than 80 pieces. A reception which is free and open to the public will take place for these artists on Aug. 9 from 5-7 p.m.
Annual membership for parks, recreation and tourism
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism offers an annual membership with individuals at $75, family at $125 and Seniors (50*) at $50. (In-city resident: Free). This membership has a lot of benefits including discounts. You can find out more about it and purchase at Odell Weeks, Weeks Tennis Center, Smith-Hazel, Lessie B. Price Senior & Youth Center or Citizens Park.
Bingo at Smith-Hazel
For ages 50 and up on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m., come play at 400 Kershaw Street. $4 for 4 cards; $5 for 6. Who can handle that many cards? Call 803-642-7634 for details.
Community medical clinic event
On Aug. 10 from 2-5 p.m. at the Aiken County Historical Museum, come out to support the Community Medical Clinic at the Aiken Helping Aiken Art Show. Come and see what they have in store for the whole family at this fun event!
Summer lectures at Banksia
The Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum will be hosting Sunday lectures on July 28 and Aug. 18 in the Ballroom at 2:30 p.m. Tickets of $15 are already on sale, using check or credit card only. “The Marvelous Martha Schofield: Her Legacy in African-American Education” will be presented by Lauren Virgo, director of the museum, in July; and “Growing Up in Aiken: A Southern Point of View” will be presented by Mike Gibbons in August. Mike writes a whimsical column in the Aiken Standard, as you no doubt know. The museum is located at 433 Newberry Street, SW. Call 803-642-2015 to verify there are tickets remaining, as these lectures can sell out in a hurry.
Touch-A-Truck
On July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon, with free admission, bring your kids to Odell Weeks Soccer Field to explore, climb and sit upon bulldozers, police cars, ambulances, army vehicles and the like. If kids wear their swimsuits, they can enjoy a spray down from the fire truck! Call 803-642-7634 for more info.
Joe's Bar & Grill
If you are looking for a new casual place to get a good meal, have you tried Joe’s Bar and Grill in New Ellenton? It is at 900 Main Street, just before the 278 light, and is open Monday-Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to midnight; Thursday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to midnight. They have good food in a spacious setting with plenty of parking. Ask them about their Saturday brunch, something new they have begun to offer. Reviews are great!
Cold Creek yard sale
Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cold Creek has a yard sale with some amazing deals on Azaleas, Boxwoods, Ligustrum, Sapphire, Holly and more. They are located at 398 Hitchcock Parkway. Call 803-648-3592 for details.