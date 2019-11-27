Women of Woodside home tour
Remember this glorious event is Monday, Dec. 2 this year, for $25. Tickets from Nandina, 3 Monkeys, Southside Gallery, Aiken Design Center, The Reserve Club, Woodside Plantation CC, Woodside Development and Woodside Realty.
Christmas craft show
Nearly 50 years of this fun event. From 9-5 p.m. both days of Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7 at Odell Weeks Activity Center at 1700 Whiskey Road includes a juried show for the 150 vendors. Call 803-642-7631.
Town and Country annual luncheon
Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at Woodside Plantation Country Club, plan to join the fun. $25 for a ticket. You know this lunch will be delicious and festive. Call 803-648-6748 for details. Entertainment by the South Boundary Singers.
Trees galore
Dec. 6 downtown be sure to consider the 31st annual Tree Lighting. Free admission with events starting at 6 p.m.
Dec. 5 through Jan. 4 are the dates for the Festival of Trees. The City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum is seeking participants. Trees will be decorated by local businesses and organizations to enjoy. If you can be part of the tree displays, contact Hampton Wayt at hyayt@cityofaikensc.gov ASAP!
Ice cream with Santa
Flanigan’s will host on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. an opportunity to enjoy ice cream with Santa. Flanigan’s is located at 221 Barnwell Avenue NW.
Concerts upcoming
South Boundary Singers under the direction of Diane Haslam will present a free concert on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church at5 961 Trail Ridge Road in Aiken. Their concert is “Sing We Now of Christmas.” It is free admission, and there is a reception with snacks afterwards. These local singers and Diane present such a delightful concert every time.
Handel’s Messiah will be performed St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. The Aiken Symphony Festival Chorus composed of semi-professional local singers under the direction of Chorus Master Maureen Simpson will join the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Donald Portnoy for a special Christmas concert. The same concert will be performed at Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. To order tickets to either performance, go to http://aikensymphonyorchestra.com/2019-20-buy-tickets-now/.
On Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Etherredge Center at 7:30 p.m. the Aiken Choral Society joins Maestro Donald Portnoy and the Aiken Symphony Orchestra for their annual holiday concert “Home for the Holidays.” Visit www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com or call the Etherredge Center Box Office at 803-641-3305.
Pancakes for dance company
Fatz by Kroger will have a pancake fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8-10 a.m. Wonder if Santa might just be there too? Fun for a good cause!
Tell visitors the good news
Our average yearly temperature of 64.2 degrees will sound mighty nice to folks coming from ice and snow to enjoy Aiken.