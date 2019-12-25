Seasons of joy
Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or a reflection by another name at this time of the year, may you feel a calmness that comes with time to relax and reflect as we embark on another decade in a few days. Take a moment to be thankful for friends who care about you. I would be lost without mine!
I recall vividly the worries perpetuated now 20 years ago, as we turned from the 20th to the 21st century and speculated about all the potential slip ups which could occur with Y2K. Fortunately, the transition was not nearly as difficult as considered. Now, if we can remember to date things with a 2020 soon, this change should be a piece of cake.
Local author has great leadership book
Carson Sublett is a transformational leader, author, speaker, coach and entrepreneur. He has written a best-selling book called “Leadership is Learned,” which is climbing the charts on Amazon. This book reminds us that bosses are hired but that leadership is earned through experiences, lessons, decisions and life. Leadership often comes without a rule book or a clear understanding of the difference between being a boss and being a true leader. Read this successful leader’s stories and take advantage of his life lessons. Go to Amazon to order this practical book, as you consider your resolutions for 2020. Find Carson Sublett on Facebook as well.
Tried HolidIce yet?
This sure sounds like fun. They will be open on New Year's Eve from 2-9 p.m., also on New Year's Day from noon to 6 p.m. as well as some other dates in early January. This is at Citizens Park. Visit their website for details. You can contact them at holidiceaiken@gmail.com. This is a synthetic ice skating rink with skate rentals available.
Volleyball registration
City of Aiken 2020 Winter Volleyball Registration will take place at Citizens Park 11, 651 Old Airport Road, Baseball Fields 6-10 from Jan. 2-16, for kids ages 9-14 as of Sept. 1. First-time registrants need to bring a copy of the player’s birth certificate and proof of residence. Questions? Call 803-642-7761. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have registered before, you can register online at www.cityofaikensc.gov/etrak.
Health Fair coming up
About those resolutions, the Aiken Standard Health Fair will be at Millbrook Baptist at 223 S. Aiken Blvd SE (visible on Whiskey Road) on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Steeplechase tickets
Online ticket sales have opened for the 2020 Steeplechase. Railside and Second Row spaces will be available for renewal beginning Jan. 6. Their office will reopen for ticket sales in 2020 on Jan. 6. Details are at http://www.aikensteeplechase.com/tickets/. Yes, the fun and festivities continue in Aiken throughout the year!