Sellers of Heart Show tickets
Looking for a great gift? Tickets to the Heart Show, scheduled to be held Feb. 26 to March 1, 2020 at The Etherredge Center on the campus at USCA might be just the right thing! The Aiken Women’s Heart Board (AWHB) ticket sellers are the following:
• Wednesday evening, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. – Karen Wyont at 803-649-7650
• Thursday evening, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. – Janet Wertz at 803-507-1935
• Friday evening, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. – Frankie Lambright at 803-648-8720
• Saturday matinee, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. – Becky Scoggin at 803-643-1071
• Saturday evening, Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – Diane Brace at 803-643-9599
• Sunday matinee, March 1 at 3 p.m. – Linda Calhoun at 706-691-3488
Downtown Aiken gets holiday spirit
Downtown shops encourage you to shop local and shop late, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at their Holiday Hop Open House. Enjoy holiday treats while you shop.
Then, on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m., the Aiken Downtown Development Association (ADDA) invites all to sip, stroll and shop. There will also be wine tasting designations are retail shops.
For list of participants, visit www.downtownaiken.com. Call ADDA in The Alley at 649-2221 for information.
Harvest Home concert Sunday
You are invited to the Harvest Home Concert benefitting ACTS on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s UMC downtown at Richland and Newberry (the church with the fountain). No tickets are required. Instead, for admission, bring non-perishable food items for ACTS clients. Wonderful local musicians will delightfully perform American hymns and folk songs celebrating Thanksgiving. There will be a goodwill offering.
Aiken Choral Society event
The 7th Annual Renaissance Yuletide Feast, with Artistic Director Dr. Maureen Simpson, will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at The Reserve Club ballroom. Be thinking about making plans getting your tickets for this busy holiday season. They are $65 until Nov. 24 and $70 if purchased from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2. Tickets are available at www.aikenchoralsociety.org or at the Aiken County Visitors Center at 133 Laurens Street, NW, downtown Aiken. Expect an evening of music, merriment and mirth in Renaissance style. Light appetizers, a rustic dinner and dessert is included. Guests are encouraged to dress the part!
Christmas in Hopelands
The scheduled dates and times are available. The dates are Dec. 14-23 and 26 from 6-9:30 p.m.