Family-friendly Heart Show 2020
“Knights of the Heart Table” still has a few tickets left for some of their six performances at the Etherredge Center. Go to aikenwomensheartboard.com for ticket info. You know, people often comment about wishing there was more family-friendly entertainment options to attend. Well, if you have yet to bring a child to a Heart Show, this would be a perfect first one. Tales of knights are popular these days, and Jimmy Moore has captured the humor well, with rehearsals getting rave comments. Music too. Feb. 26 through March 1 to take part in this treasured Aiken tradition, all for a good cause by talented volunteer entertainers, musicians, crew and the Aiken Women’s Heart Board.
Salvation Army of Aiken holds gala
Feb. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. SW is an event created to promote homelessness awareness and ways you can impact our community. For information, call 803-641-4141 or visit salvationarmyaiken.org. Aiken is such a generous place. We need more spaces and options for our people in need. See if you can help!
Mardi Gras 2020
Saturday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. will be the 2020 Mardi Gras, with Abita beer (cash only), live music by Soda City Brass Band, second line parade and creole cuisine. The festivities will take place on Newberry Street. Call ADDA with questions at 803-649-2221. Admission is free.
AAUW Book Fair details again
Books 'n’ Things Fair dates are Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, from noon until 4 p.m. The location is the former Bargain Blowouts building, at 240 University Parkway near the Aiken Regional Medical Center. Dates for donations of books, attic treasures, and other items are every Tuesday and Saturday until the fair dates, with times from 9 to 5 p.m. each of those days. No donations will be taken after March 3 at 5 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to sort, unload and generally help.
Financial Peace course
Classes for the public on Financial Peace (Dave Ramsey's famous course) will be at St. John’s UMC downtown beginning Monday, March 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Ward Hall. To sign up, call 648-6891 or visit www.fpu.com/1111900. For more info, email Ginger Hudock at ginger@gingerhudock.com.
More details for Women's Club luncheon/show
Tickets are now for sale for March 14 luncheon and fashion show for $25 a piece. Location is again St. John’s gym at 104 Newberry Street NW, downtown, with doors opening at 11:30. The theme is “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and you will with silent auction, prizes and the catered lunch from Sugar South. The Aiken Women’s Club members not only will be modeling clothes and accessories from White Rose Eclectics downtown, but they also provide the most incredible display of sweets and desserts, handmade and worth every calorie! For information or tickets, contact Helen at 803-649-4989 or Bea at 803-642-7170.
SWE CSRA social
The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) will be going to Aiken2Escape at 2557 Whiskey Road by Target on March 5. Players must reserve their space with Michele Wells at michele.wells@srs.gov by March 4. There will also be an optional dinner beforehand for those who wish to partake. To play, arrive by 6:45, ready to start by 7 p.m. It will be in the Nuclear Meltdown Room. Cost is $25. Non-refundable. Examples of this fun can be viewed at aiken2escape.com. I’ve done an escape room and thought it was challenging yet fun to be victorious. With these smart engineering minds, they will probably ace the time!
ACHM 50th celebration
For sale at the Aiken County Historical Museum is “Moments in Time,” authored by Friends to celebrate the Museum 50th Anniversary. The price is $30, and sale at the Museum is on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 28 from 10:30 to 3 p.m.
Town & Country
March 5 at 10 a.m. is the time, and the USCA Convocation Center at 375 Robert Bell Parkway is the place for the March meeting, open to all area women. Hear well-known author Sasscer Hill speak about her new novel centered around the Irish American Travelers, some of whom are located about 35 miles from Aiken. This is also the T&C’s Bling into Spring Donation month! Call for information at 803-648-6748.