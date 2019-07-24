Heart show encore ends tonight
At 7:30 tonight, at the Etherredge Center, enjoy music of Elvis performed by the local talented singers and musicians of the Heart Show. $15, tickets at the door. Air-conditioned comfort and fun! All for a good cause, shared by Aiken Women’s Heart Board beneficiary, American Heart Association and the USCA Theatre Department. You will leave there humming familiar tunes.
Congratulations to friends, one old, one new
Doctor of Nursing Practice Susan Bafford has worked tirelessly to achieve her recent accomplishment from Chamberlain University. She can be found at Professional Care as a case manager for nuclear weapons workers and as an adjunct clinical instructor at USCA in the BSN program. I met Susan years ago when she came to early morning choir rehearsal at St. John’s church in scrubs, right after her overnight work shift. She is delightful and such a willing volunteer in our community and church, too. Proud of you, Dr. Susan Zoulek Bafford!
Just recently met new and charismatic friend Starr Tricoche who celebrated her birthday and the 5th anniversary of her successful stem cell transplant by gracing the stage at Ikonz Sports Bar & Grill on Sunday night, July 21, where she performed old-school Motown along with some other favorite songs. Starr was quite the athlete in basketball and track and field in her youth and a loyal rooter on the sidelines at many meets. Congratulations and continued good health to a real “Starr.”
Speaking of track and field stars
Our Super Senior track star Ann Carter, 76, has continued to compete and take honors this summer. She recently did well in Iowa, coming in first in the pentathlon, the triple jump and the 200m hurdles. She also took 3rd in the discus and 4th in the 100m and the javelin. Wonderful at any age, right?
Local cycling athlete Tom Vex at the National Senior Games brought home a silver medal in cycling in the 20k road race and took 4th place in the 40k road race, missing out on 3rd by a fraction of a second, in a photo finish. He also placed 24th in the 5k time trial and 10th in the 10K in this huge field.
Ann did respectably well at these National Senior Games too, with a 2nd place in triple jump and in high jump, 5th in the long jump and 6th in the javelin.
Aiken is proud of our fit seniors Ann and Tom! Tell them so when you see them, as they pass us all!
Coach T's fantasy baseball game
Why not get your tickets now for this 2-day charity event for Carley’s Ray of Hope? On Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m., there is a baseball game with casual dinner at Roberto Hernandez Stadium. You can purchase a $9 ticket at the gate or, for $40, get both tickets and attend the Oyster Roast/Rib Fest Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at The Big Red Barn with music by Palmetto Groove. Contact Scott at 803-292-8461 or 803-522-6046, or coachtscharities.com. I went to the game last year and had a great time watching these locals compete for their charity coaches. Take it easy on them, Russ Padgett, Matt Steelman and Dean Ray! You know Coach T knows good food, too. Again, fun for a good cause.
ACT IT OUT Camp
“SUPER KIDS" are invited to register at 803-648-1438 for ACT IT OUT Camp to be held July 29 to August 2 at aikencommunitytheatre.org where kids have fun creating characters, costumes and a play under the guidance of two who know plenty about these subjects: Julie Moore Whitesell and Brooke Lundy Pittman. Costs: ACT member $155; non-member $175. Rising 2-4 graders from 9-noon; rising 5-6 graders from 1-4 p.m. Hurry if interested ... This is next week.
AARP driver safety class
Monday, July 29, from 9-1 p.m. at Lessie B. Price Center, 841 Edgefield Avenue NW, you can take driver safety training. AARP members' cost is $15 and non-members' is $20. Register by emailing gfdavisjr@yahoo.com or by calling 504-250-4690.