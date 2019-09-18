Family Day at Hitchcock Woods
On Sept. 21, there is free admission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a community celebration of the cultural and natural resources of Hitchcock Woods. Vehicles enter at the South Boundary entrance. Pack a picnic lunch to enjoy under the trees and enjoy Aiken Ice Cream too. There will be 10 learning stations and a chance for families to share what nature has to offer us right in the middle of downtown Aiken. Call 803-642-0528. Make it a fun day by returning downtown for Oktoberfest for the evening festivities. Don’t you just love living in Aiken?
Savannah Sipping Society reminder
This week make a quick trip to Edgefield where hilarious fun ensues at the Main Street Players show at the Edgefield Discovery Center, William Bouknight Theatre. The address is 405 Main Street, Edgefield. The dates are Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:30 and Sept. 22 and 29 at 3 p.m. These wonderful local actresses star: Betsy Wilson-Mahoney, Ruth Bartley Bledsoe, Jeanne Lake Webb and Sallye Williams Rich. Tickets are $20. Call 803-637-2233.
Beer & Hymns returns to The Alley
On Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. come on down to The Alley to sing some songs, drink a beverage and make some new friends. Better yet, if you play an instrument, arrive at 6:30. Call Patrick Pratt at 803-522-9355 for more info.
Aiken Railroad Depot event
On Sept. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. there will be a book lecture and signing by author Alexia Helsley of her book “Lost Aiken County” at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum. Members are invited to come between 5 and 6 p.m. for socializing and appetizers.
'Old Bags Bazaar' invites you
What a great name for this event! At Aiken County Historical Museum (Banksia) on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., you can purchase gently used handbags, evening bags, totes and backpack purses, many in well-known brands such as Fossil, Stone Mountain, Very Bradley, Sak, Coach, Dooney and Bourke, Baggallini, Gucci and others. Special is a raffle for a bag carried by Luci Arnaz in her New York appearance on Broadway. Oh yes, there will be some jewelry too. Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is staging this event. Profits will be used for P.E.O. philanthropies, benefitting women in their educational pursuits. It will be fun, with refreshments too, all for a good cause.
Doc Holly and team invite reminder
Veterinary Services at 1721 Whiskey Road is hosting the Ultimate Annual Open House on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the family, including dogs on leashes, for lunch, kid fun, talks on animal care, demonstrations, pet adoptions, exotic breed show, tricks competition, door prizes and more. Call 803-648-5489 for more info. See their signs outside the clinic.
Aiken's own Civic Orchestra
Eight years ago, Adam DePriest along with 12 string players founded the Aiken Civic Orchestra. It is now a full symphonic orchestra primarily comprised of local volunteer musicians. Oct. 6 opens the 2019/2020 season with a Pops Concert at the Etherredge Center on the USCA Campus. Tickets are $15, or $10 for seniors, and free for students to enjoy familiar tunes from films, ballet and Broadway. Tickets can be purchased at www.usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the Box Office at 803-641-3305. Thanks, Kathy Modesitt, for this timely reminder of an Aiken treasure!
Pink Tea Ribbonettes
The 10th Annual Pink Tea is held Oct. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 961 Trail Ridge Road in Aiken’s north side. All are welcome. No reservations are necessary. Cancer Survivor Rebekah Robeson is the Guest Speaker. Contact 803-649-9267 for further information.
Another event at St. Paul Lutheran
I learned on Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at the new Public Safety Building, St. Paul Lutheran is providing an appreciation dinner for Aiken’s First Responders. For details, contact Patrick Platt at 803-522-9355.
Aiken Council of Neighborhoods
Since 2007, this umbrella group promotes communications and cooperation between organizations, fosters and celebrates a sense of community, respects diversity and assists each other by providing a forum. Any block club, homeowners’ or tenants’ group or neighborhood watch association can become an ACoN member. It is a nonprofit, with 17 active participant groups currently involved. National Law Enforcement Day, ADPS Open House Luncheon, Safety Awareness Day and community conversations are a few of the featured events thus far. The group meets every other month at the Aiken Municipal Building at 6:30 p.m. Next meetings are Sept. 24 and Nov. 19. All are welcome. ACoN can be contacted at aikenneighborhoods@gmail.com.