Aiken Symphony casino night, upcoming concert
Today is your last opportunity to order tickets online for your invitation to this fun event online at www.aikensymphonyguild.org. It will benefit the Aiken Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center at 841 Edgefield Avenue, NW, Aiken. Attire? Wear your best 1920s or formal wear. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $75 per person. Ticket price includes $100 worth of chips, a raffle ticket and hors d’oeuvres by Blue Collard. Professional poker, blackjack, craps and roulette tables with professional dealers will be there, and these dealers can assist novice players. Questions? Call Em Ligon at 803-645-6545. Sounds like fun!
The Symphony will have “More Than Music” with Donald Portnoy conducting glorious strings at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church downtown on Jan. 19. For tickets, call 803-220-7251 or visit aikensymphonyorchestra.com.
Habitat women busy season coming up
An informational meeting to kick off the 2020 Women Build project will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 South Whiskey Road. All women interested in learning how they can be involved are invited. Enter through the sanctuary doors. There will be skills clinics for women volunteers at Lowes on Saturdays in February, and the build itself will follow these clinics on Fridays and Saturdays in March. You can get more information from Judy Sennett, co-chair, at jsennett@gforcecable.com or by calling 803-644-8814 or 803-502-0683
Paladin Productions musical revue
On Thursday, Jan. 16, come to St. Thaddeus Church at 125 Pendleton Street SW downtown at 6 p.m. if you want to attend the reception. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 range in advance for reception/performance or, for general admission, tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door, through eventbrite.org or at either ACTS location, at 340 Park Avenue SW or 50 Canal Street in Graniteville. Proceeds will benefit ACTS for this musical revue titled “Love and Sorrow.”
Wild bird and wildlife expo
On Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cold Creek Nurseries, come to this free event sponsored by SC Bluebird Society, Carolina Wildlife, Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary, Phinizy Swamp Nature Park and Aiken State Park. Cold Creek is at 398 Hitchcock Parkway.
Local author's book soaring up charts
Recently, I mentioned Carson Sublett, a local who is a transformational leader, author, speaker, coach and entrepreneur, and his best-selling book titled “Bosses Are Hired…Leadership is Learned,” which is climbing the charts. This book reminds us that leadership is earned through experiences, lessons, decisions and life. This book is now No. 1 on the list of best sellers in business books on Amazon! Search it for $19.95. If you are a boss looking to improve the morale of your staff, you might benefit from Sublett’s experiences. And it just might look good on your desk!
Joye in Aiken dates
There will be much publicity as the time for this wonderful influx of talent comes to Aiken, but I wanted to remind you that the 2020 dates have been announced. This festival will be March 5-13 and will feature both returning favorites and exciting newcomers.