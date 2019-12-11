Night of 1,000 Lights
Consider attending this event on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m. downtown, walking the streets lined with luminaries. The shops will be open later, with carolers, elves and Santa himself. Part of the charm of Aiken is our downtown activities at the holidays. Remember the lights in Hitchcock Woods are ongoing now too!
Downtown carriage rides
Ellen Clohosey Priest shares how one can schedule a carriage ride. Visit downtownaiken.com. At the top, under “What’s Shakin’?” select the Events tab. At the top of this tab, you will see a blue box. Inside the box, click the green Buy Tickets button. Select your date, time and number of seats (maximum is four per ride).
Carriage Rides are available in downtown Aiken every Friday from 5-6 p.m. and every Saturday from 2-5 p.m. through Dec. 21.
Wreaths Across America
Saturday, Dec. 14 has been designated as National Wreaths Across America Day. Locally, the ceremony will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville at 11:30 a.m. After the ceremony, the public is invited to join in placing wreaths on the veterans’ graves. Additional wreaths will be placed at Pineview Memorial Gardens in North Augusta at 2 p.m. and at Bethany Cemetery in Aiken at 3 p.m. For further information, contact Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email him at tvenetz@att.net. For Tony, the father of a deceased veteran, we extend gratitude for assuring this area is part of the important recognition of local veterans.
Gentle reminder of sounds to soothe
On Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Etherredge Center at 7:30 p.m., the Aiken Choral Society joins Maestro Donald Portnoy and the Aiken Symphony Orchestra for their annual holiday concert, “Home for the Holidays.” Visit www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com or call the Etherredge Center Box Office at 803-641-3305.
On Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8:30 and 11 a.m., all are invited to the annual glorious Christmas Cantata presented by the Chancel Choir at musicians at St. John’s UMC downtown – the church with the fountain – at Richland and Newberry. At 9:02, all are welcome to join in on a Christmas Carol Sing Along. For a complete list of details for Advent, including A Night of Hope service on Dec. 20, visit their website at www.stjaiken.org or call 803-648-6891.
'Nutcracker' details
The Aiken Civic Ballet presents Aiken’s Holiday Tradition of "The Nutcracker" at the USC Etherredge Center. Get your tickets at box office or online at https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html. If this is a lot to type, try going to the website directly for Aiken Civic Ballet or call 641-3305. Performances are Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 21-22 at 2 p.m. Those fortunate enough to attend the tea last weekend know this will be a beautiful performance from the 2019 cast.
Steeplechase tickets
Online ticket sales have opened for the 2020 Steeplechase. Railside and second row spaces will be available for renewal beginning Jan. 6. Their office will reopen for ticket sales in 2020 on Jan. 6. Details are at http://www.aikensteeplechase.com/tickets/. Yes, the fun and festivities continue in Aiken throughout the year!